‘Take a good rest’: TWICE’s Chaeyoung skips Philippine concert, but Filipino fans understand

Filipinos sent well wishes to TWICE’s Chaeyoung after it was announced that she would be absent from her group’s concert in the Philippines.

JYP Entertainment, the girl group’s music label, announced the news on TWICE’s official X account on Friday, September 29, a day before their weekend concerts.

The nine-member girl group will perform their “Ready To Be” shows on September 30 and October 1 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“Chaeyoung is to be absent from the upcoming Bulacan concert,” the post’s English translation reads.

Chaeyoung to be absent from upcoming Bulacan concert. 채영 불라칸 공연 불참 안내

In a statement, JYP said that Chaeyoung will not participate in TWICE’s local shows because of “health issues.”

Soompi, a publication dedicated to K-pop and K-drama, published this statement in a report.

“We regret to inform you that Chaeyoung is unable to participate in the upcoming TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR “READY TO BE” Bulacan concert due to health issues,” JYP Entertainment said.

“We convey this unfortunate news with a heavy heart as we know everyone was eagerly anticipating the show. We kindly request your understanding as this decision was made after much consideration to protect the health of the artist,” it added.

TWICE last performed in the Philippines during their “Twicelights” World Tour in 2019.

It was held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Concertgoers were thus saddened that TWICE would not be complete for their return performance in the Philippines.

But it seems fans also understood the group’s situation, as they expressed their “get well soon” messages for Chaeyoung on social media.

“Waking up to this news. Praying for your fast recovery, please rest and get well soon Chaeyoung. We love you,” a fan account said with crying and heart emojis.

“I waited for this moment, but I think this is not our time to meet. Take a good rest and don’t think too much. You said, ‘It’s okay everything will be okay’ until we meet, I guess,” another Filipino on the X app shared.

TWICE Philippines, a local fan base, also requested Filipinos who will attend the concert to include Chaeyoung in their cheers for the group.

“We PH ONCEs should scream for CHAEYOUNG, but not at the expense of the other members, okay?” TWICE Philippines requested.

“We should scream loud for ALL NINE TWICE MEMBERS and not disrespect other members while they are talking or doing something like their Solo Concert Stages. I’m sure, our Little Rapstar CHAEYOUNG would be happy with that as well,” the post further said.

TWICE, comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, has been traveling the world for their “Ready to Be World Tour” since April.

“Ready to Be,” which is also the title of their extended play, is TWICE’s fifth world tour since their debut in 2015.

