Live Nation denies alleged theft of top supposedly worn by TWICE’s Mina during concert

Live Nation Philippines or Live Nation denied allegations that its staff stole clothes previously worn by a Korean girl group during their concert in the Philippines.

Some fan accounts of TWICE reported that they spotted an individual auctioning off a blouse resembling the white halter top that Mina wore during Day 1 of the group’s concert.

TWICE’s “Ready To Be” show was held on October 30 and October 1 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

TWICE, comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, are known locally for their songs “What Is Love,” “Fancy,” “Scientist,” and “TT.”

The allegations

X user @bbsafie uploaded screenshots that showed a Facebook user named Red Menzz who put up a piece of clothing for bidding in a group page dedicated to Onces, the fandom name of TWICE.

This person also claimed that the item was the “legitimate” halter top Mina wore onstage.

X user @bbsafie also tagged Live Nation’s official X account on her post.

“Ganito ba ang staff ninyo?!! Walang respeto sa mga nagcoconcert pati ba naman DAMIT kinuha? May consent ba yan ni Mina? May consent ba yan nung stylist Para kunin ninyo yan? Kasi kung wala, simpleng hinablot niyo lang ba yan sa dressing room?” the user posted.

TNGINA ang creepy @livenationph!! Ganito ba ang staff ninyo?!!

The fan account later issued an update and showed a screenshot of a supposed private chat with the sketchy seller.

Here, the Facebook user asserted that a supposed “companion” took the clothes of the other seven members.

TWICE’s Chaeyoung was absent during the weekend concert due to health issues.

What was the response?

Live Nation quickly responded to the X user and told her that the shirt being sold on Facebook was fake.

“This is fake. Please be vigilant in engaging with individuals selling and claiming the legitimacy of items like this, as no one has access to these items, not even the LNPH staff,” the post reads.

Another X account TWICE Fan Voting Union further asked Live Nation to verify if the seller is connected to its organization and if sanctions have been meted out against him.

In a statement on October 11, Live Nation denied having staff personnel named “Red Menzz” or “Jerome Magante.”

“A thorough and careful examination of the production staff manifest has already been done, and it has been confirmed that no individual by the name of Red Menzz or Jerome Magante had any access nor passes for the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ in Bulacan,” the organizer said.

“We strongly urge everyone to exercise vigilance when encountering potential scammers online,” it added.