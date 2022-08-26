Don’t let the ‘new normal’ go back to careless past, Cardinal Tagle says

As things begin to normalize, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on Thursday called on people not to let the “new normal” slide back to a “throw-away culture” of the past.

Speaking over Jesuit Communication’s Radyo Katipunan, the pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization asked the public to let the new normal be doing what is best for their neighbors.

“I hope the new normal would include a real care for the earth, for all the creatures especially human beings,” Tagle said over the radio program “The Jesuit Hour”.

“Let us have the goodwill, the determination, and the heroism to say, ‘let the new normal be more caring,’” he said.

To further drive his point, the cardinal, who is currently in the country for a short summer break, called for, among others, a “review of lifestyles” and “reassessment of the meaning of life”.

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to him, has revealed the fragility and vulnerability of everyone regardless of who they are and what position they have in society.

“So this review should be about what are the weightier things in life? Doing good, doing justice, being truthful, being caring… beginning with your own family,” Tagle said.

As the pandemic hangs on, the cardinal, who is also the president of Caritas Internationalis, reminded the faithful of their mission for “a better humanity”.

“Let the pandemic be an occasion for us to rethink our lives,” he added. “May creation be a better home for us, especially for the underprivileged.”