‘Obstacle course?’: Photo of sidewalk blocked by ongoing construction goes viral

A photo that showed a sidewalk sign of an ongoing construction project received negative reactions online.

“Sorry for the inconvenience. Please use the sidewalk,” the sign reads.

The sidewalk behind the sign, however, was too narrow to walk on and was blocked by yellow-black safety warning posts.

Pilipino Star Ngayon posted a report about this photo on August 30.

In the report, it was stated that Facebook user Stephen Carino took the photo in an area along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City.

PSN’s report soon blew up on Facebook. It has garnered 13,000 reactions, 589 comments and 6,600 shares so far.

The photo also reached the online forum r/Philippines.

“Okay po,” said the Redditor, in response to the message on the signage.

In the comments section under the PSN report, a Facebook user noted that the photo was taken at a construction site of a condominium along Wack Wack Road in Mandaluyong City.

A search on Google Maps confirmed this.

Below are clearer angles of the area where both sidewalks were obstructed by large safety posts.

The street view photos on Google Maps were taken in April 2022.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed their ire over the narrow sidewalk through witty quips on how pedestrians will walk there.

“Kaya pala hinahayaang magutom ang mga Pilipino para pumayat at magkasya sa mga sidewalk,” one Facebook user quipped.

“Obstacle course na may konting sidewalk,” another user commented.

Other users also played on the word “sidewalk”. They said in jest that pedestrians were supposed to literally walk sideways at that area.

“Kaya sinabing sidewalk, walk sidewards,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Sidewalk method ang ibig sabihin, lakad ka parang alimango, sideways,” another user joked.

Some Filipinos also shared funny suggestions on what should have been written on the signage.

“Dapat lagay sorry for the vehicle owner the lane will temporarily be used as sidewalk and forever,” one Facebook user said in jest.

“Sorry for the inconvenience the sidewalk is not enough,” another user commented.

“Sorry for the sidewalk, please use the inconvenience,” a Facebook user suggested.

The problem of urban sidewalks in the country was also previously talked about on social media after Gabriele Raine Baljak, Miss Cebu 2016, uploaded a TikTok video that showed the narrow sidewalks of the bridge from Bonifacio Global City to Mandaluyong City.

READ: Viral TikTok video bares poor planning in sidewalks, bike lanes in Metro Manila

In the video, Raine crossed the bridge that linked both cities on foot because Google Maps told her it was “pedestrian-friendly.”

The former beauty queen did reach the Greenfield District of Mandaluyong City safe and sound by the end of the video.

However, it brought the perceived poor planning of sidewalks to the fore of online conversations.