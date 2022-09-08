Netflix PH shares Valentina’s ‘I’d like to keep it on, please’ moment amid gov’t’s proposed easing of face mask use

“I’d like to keep it on, please.”

Netflix Philippines on Wednesday posted a still of American drag queen Valentina with a subtitle bearing these lines. It was captured from an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.“

The streaming platform uploaded the post, with a face mask emoji as caption, amid reports that the government’s pandemic task force has proposed to ease face mask use outdoors in “low-risk settings.”

In the post, Valentina could be seen wearing a stylish mask on the reality competition series. She is directing the famous line to RuPaul Charles.

The still is a reference to one of the controversial moments in the American drag race show, specifically its ninth season run in 2017.

One of its episodes featured a lip-sync face-off between Valentina and Nina Bo’nina Brown, where the former arrived with a fashionable face covering.

Valentina was performing midway when RuPaul stopped the music and told her to remove it for judging purposes since it was a lip-sync competition.

“I would like to keep it on, please,” Valentina told her.

“So I stopped this lip-sync for nothing,” RuPaul shot back.

The drag race show uploaded a clip of the moment in May 2021, amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, in which face masks are essential.

On this day in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣, @AllOfValentina gave us the mask inspo we NEVER knew we needed 😭✨ #DragRace pic.twitter.com/CpJC1TobHp — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the still was uploaded by Netflix PH around the same time the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) bared its proposal to ease face mask use among the public.

The post was quote tweeted by a Pinoy Twitter user who commented, “Me at the end of the month because I’ve been forced to go to the office.”

On Wednesday, health department officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the task force has recommended the voluntary use of face masks outdoors in “low-risk settings” and only among “low-risk individuals.”

“Ni-liberalize natin ‘yung paggamit ng masks sa outdoors pero doon sa low-risk individuals and in low-risk settings, meaning hindi sila matanda, hindi sila immunocompromised. And low-risk setting, ibig sabihin, doon sa mga area na hindi matao at saka maayos po ang daloy ng hangin,” she said in a press briefing.

She stressed that the proposal is not yet a policy and that it would be piloted towards the last quarter of the year, provided there is an improvement in the country’s COVID-19 booster vaccination coverage.

The proposal comes after Cebu City’s executive order on easing face mask use gained buzz.

RELATED: Cebu City’s trial period for optional face mask policy causes quips, concerns