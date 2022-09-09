TikTok content creator Ady Cotoco loses P200k worth of items upon arrival in Manila

Around P200,000 worth of items were allegedly stolen from a Manila-bound passenger Thursday, September 8.

TikTok content creator Ady Cotoco noticed that his luggage was lighter and its locks were broken when he arrived in Manila.

Cotoco came from Spain via Etihad Airways after spending one month vacation across Europe.

In a video, he shared that his baggage initially weighed 13.5 kilograms, but when authorities rechecked it, it just weighed eight kilograms.

Some of the items allegedly stolen include two luxury shoes, several clothes and perfumes.

The content creator felt traumatized and frustrated over the incident.

“I was really traumatized because for the first time in 23 years that I have been traveling this happened to me,” Catoco said in a report by GMA News’ “Unang Balita.”

“What if this happens to our fellow Filipinos who really worked hard for that money, they bought it for their loved ones and suddenly someone else stole it,” he added.

Cotoco has already reported the incident to the airline and police.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) in its initial investigation said that “the luggage tampering could not have happened at NAIA Terminal 3 but at foreign airports where passengers made stop-overs en route to Manila.”

MIAA called on Etihad Airways to immediately assist the affected passenger.

“We expect Etihad Airways to extend immediate assistance to passenger while the investigation continues,” MIAA said.