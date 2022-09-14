Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

(Updates overall global cases and individual tallies for several countries; changes case count for South Korea to 2 from 3 after WHO adjusted numbers to fix data entry error)

Around 90 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 57,900 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths.

Below is a list of monkeypox cases and related deaths

reported by non-endemic countries.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Australia 129 0 Sept. 8 India 11 1 Sept. 5 Indonesia 1 0 Aug. 20 Japan 4 0 Aug. 16 New Zealand 5 0 Sept. 5 Philippines 4 0 Aug. 22 Singapore 16 0 Aug. 30 South Korea 2 0 Sept. 6 Taiwan 4 0 Sept. 6 Thailand 7 0 Aug. 29

EUROPE

Andorra 4 0 Aug. 9 Austria 286 0 Sept. 12 Belgium 726 1 Sept. 6 Bosnia 3 0 Aug. 15 Bulgaria 5 0 Sept. 6 Croatia 27 0 Sept. 5 Cyprus 5 0 Aug. 29 Czech Republic 58 0 Sept. 7 Denmark 183 0 Sept. 12 Estonia 10 0 Aug. 30 Finland 30 0 Sept. 8 France* 3,778 0 Sept. 8 Georgia 2 0 Aug. 18 Germany 3,547 0 Sept. 13 Gibraltar 6 0 Aug. 18 Greece 66 0 Sept. 12 Hungary 71 0 Sept. 7 Iceland 12 0 Aug. 30 Ireland 160 0 Sept. 6 Italy 831 0 Sept. 12 Latvia 4 0 Aug. 18 Lithuania 5 0 Aug. 18 Luxembourg 53 0 Aug. 30 Malta 33 0 Sept. 6 Moldova 2 0 Aug. 19 Montenegro 2 0 Aug. 26 Netherlands* 1,195 0 Sept. 12 Norway 85 0 Sept. 12 Poland 145 0 Sept. 6 Portugal 898 0 Sept. 7 Romania 36 0 Aug. 30 Russia 1 0 July 12 Serbia 31 0 Aug. 18 Slovakia 14 0 Sept. 7 Slovenia 45 0 Sept. 6 Spain 6,884 2 Sept. 9 Sweden 168 0 Sept. 8 Switzerland 490 0 Sept. 13 United Kingdom 3,407 0 Sept. 13

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Iran 1 0 Aug. 16 Israel 246 0 Sept. 12 Lebanon 8 0 Sept. 12 Mayotte* 2 0 Sept. 5 Morocco 3 0 Aug. 25 Qatar 3 0 Aug. 9 Saudi Arabia 8 0 Sept. 12 South Africa 5 0 Aug. 19 Turkey 11 0 Aug. 23 United Arab Emirates 16 0 July 24

AMERICAS

Argentina 221 0 Sept. 8 Aruba* 3 0 Sept. 12 Bahamas 2 0 Aug. 22 Barbados 1 0 July 21 Bermuda 1 0 July 21 Bolivia 119 0 Sept. 12 Brazil 6,129 2 Sept. 12 Canada 1,321 0 Sept. 8 Chile 486 0 Sept. 7 Colombia 938 0 Sept. 5 Costa Rica 3 0 July 28 Cuba 2 1 Sept. 1 Curaçao* 1 0 Aug. 26 Dominican Republic 21 0 Sept. 12 Ecuador 68 1 Sept. 12 El Salvador 2 0 Sept. 12 Guadeloupe* 1 0 Aug. 31 Guatemala 12 0 Sept. 8 Guyana 2 0 Aug. 29 Honduras 4 0 Aug. 29 Jamaica 12 0 Sept. 11 Martinique* 7 0 Sept. 8 Mexico 788 0 Sept. 7 Panama 12 0 Sept. 6 Paraguay 1 0 Aug. 26 Peru 1,964 0 Sept. 12 Puerto Rico* 151 0 Sept. 12 Saint Martin* 1 0 Aug. 31 United States* 21,834 0 Sept. 12 Uruguay 5 0 Sept. 6 Venezuela 3 0 Aug. 24

Aruba’s and Curaçao’s cases are discounted from those of the Netherlands

Guadeloupe’s, Martinique’s, Saint Martin’s and Mayotte’s cases are discounted from those of France

Puerto Rico’s cases are discounted from those of the United States

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

