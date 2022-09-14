Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

(Updates overall global cases and individual tallies for several countries; changes case count for South Korea to 2 from 3 after WHO adjusted numbers to fix data entry error)
Around 90 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 57,900 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths.
Below is a list of monkeypox cases and related deaths
reported by non-endemic countries.
ASIA-PACIFIC
|Australia
|129
|0
|Sept. 8
|India
|11
|1
|Sept. 5
|Indonesia
|1
|0
|Aug. 20
|Japan
|4
|0
|Aug. 16
|New Zealand
|5
|0
|Sept. 5
|Philippines
|4
|0
|Aug. 22
|Singapore
|16
|0
|Aug. 30
|South Korea
|2
|0
|Sept. 6
|Taiwan
|4
|0
|Sept. 6
|Thailand
|7
|0
|Aug. 29
EUROPE
|Andorra
|4
|0
|Aug. 9
|Austria
|286
|0
|Sept. 12
|Belgium
|726
|1
|Sept. 6
|Bosnia
|3
|0
|Aug. 15
|Bulgaria
|5
|0
|Sept. 6
|Croatia
|27
|0
|Sept. 5
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|Aug. 29
|Czech Republic
|58
|0
|Sept. 7
|Denmark
|183
|0
|Sept. 12
|Estonia
|10
|0
|Aug. 30
|Finland
|30
|0
|Sept. 8
|France*
|3,778
|0
|Sept. 8
|Georgia
|2
|0
|Aug. 18
|Germany
|3,547
|0
|Sept. 13
|Gibraltar
|6
|0
|Aug. 18
|Greece
|66
|0
|Sept. 12
|Hungary
|71
|0
|Sept. 7
|Iceland
|12
|0
|Aug. 30
|Ireland
|160
|0
|Sept. 6
|Italy
|831
|0
|Sept. 12
|Latvia
|4
|0
|Aug. 18
|Lithuania
|5
|0
|Aug. 18
|Luxembourg
|53
|0
|Aug. 30
|Malta
|33
|0
|Sept. 6
|Moldova
|2
|0
|Aug. 19
|Montenegro
|2
|0
|Aug. 26
|Netherlands*
|1,195
|0
|Sept. 12
|Norway
|85
|0
|Sept. 12
|Poland
|145
|0
|Sept. 6
|Portugal
|898
|0
|Sept. 7
|Romania
|36
|0
|Aug. 30
|Russia
|1
|0
|July 12
|Serbia
|31
|0
|Aug. 18
|Slovakia
|14
|0
|Sept. 7
|Slovenia
|45
|0
|Sept. 6
|Spain
|6,884
|2
|Sept. 9
|Sweden
|168
|0
|Sept. 8
|Switzerland
|490
|0
|Sept. 13
|United Kingdom
|3,407
|0
|Sept. 13
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
|Iran
|1
|0
|Aug. 16
|Israel
|246
|0
|Sept. 12
|Lebanon
|8
|0
|Sept. 12
|Mayotte*
|2
|0
|Sept. 5
|Morocco
|3
|0
|Aug. 25
|Qatar
|3
|0
|Aug. 9
|Saudi Arabia
|8
|0
|Sept. 12
|South Africa
|5
|0
|Aug. 19
|Turkey
|11
|0
|Aug. 23
|United Arab Emirates
|16
|0
|July 24
AMERICAS
|Argentina
|221
|0
|Sept. 8
|Aruba*
|3
|0
|Sept. 12
|Bahamas
|2
|0
|Aug. 22
|Barbados
|1
|0
|July 21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|July 21
|Bolivia
|119
|0
|Sept. 12
|Brazil
|6,129
|2
|Sept. 12
|Canada
|1,321
|0
|Sept. 8
|Chile
|486
|0
|Sept. 7
|Colombia
|938
|0
|Sept. 5
|Costa Rica
|3
|0
|July 28
|Cuba
|2
|1
|Sept. 1
|Curaçao*
|1
|0
|Aug. 26
|Dominican Republic
|21
|0
|Sept. 12
|Ecuador
|68
|1
|Sept. 12
|El Salvador
|2
|0
|Sept. 12
|Guadeloupe*
|1
|0
|Aug. 31
|Guatemala
|12
|0
|Sept. 8
|Guyana
|2
|0
|Aug. 29
|Honduras
|4
|0
|Aug. 29
|Jamaica
|12
|0
|Sept. 11
|Martinique*
|7
|0
|Sept. 8
|Mexico
|788
|0
|Sept. 7
|Panama
|12
|0
|Sept. 6
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|Aug. 26
|Peru
|1,964
|0
|Sept. 12
|Puerto Rico*
|151
|0
|Sept. 12
|Saint Martin*
|1
|0
|Aug. 31
|United States*
|21,834
|0
|Sept. 12
|Uruguay
|5
|0
|Sept. 6
|Venezuela
|3
|0
|Aug. 24
Aruba’s and Curaçao’s cases are discounted from those of the Netherlands
Guadeloupe’s, Martinique’s, Saint Martin’s and Mayotte’s cases are discounted from those of France
Puerto Rico’s cases are discounted from those of the United States
Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities
(Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev, Alicja Zawadzka, Louise Rasmussen, Zuzanna Lebek in Gdansk; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Milla Nissi)