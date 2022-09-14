Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

Around 90 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 57,900 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths.

Below is a list of monkeypox cases and related deaths
reported by non-endemic countries.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Australia1290Sept. 8
India111Sept. 5
Indonesia10Aug. 20
Japan40Aug. 16
New Zealand50Sept. 5
Philippines40Aug. 22
Singapore160Aug. 30
South Korea20Sept. 6
Taiwan40Sept. 6
Thailand70Aug. 29

 

EUROPE

Andorra40Aug. 9
Austria2860Sept. 12
Belgium7261Sept. 6
Bosnia30Aug. 15
Bulgaria50Sept. 6
Croatia270Sept. 5
Cyprus50Aug. 29
Czech Republic580Sept. 7
Denmark1830Sept. 12
Estonia100Aug. 30
Finland300Sept. 8
France*3,7780Sept. 8
Georgia20Aug. 18
Germany3,5470Sept. 13
Gibraltar60Aug. 18
Greece660Sept. 12
Hungary710Sept. 7
Iceland120Aug. 30
Ireland1600Sept. 6
Italy8310Sept. 12
Latvia40Aug. 18
Lithuania50Aug. 18
Luxembourg530Aug. 30
Malta330Sept. 6
Moldova20Aug. 19
Montenegro20Aug. 26
Netherlands*1,1950Sept. 12
Norway850Sept. 12
Poland1450Sept. 6
Portugal8980Sept. 7
Romania360Aug. 30
Russia10July 12
Serbia310Aug. 18
Slovakia140Sept. 7
Slovenia450Sept. 6
Spain6,8842Sept. 9
Sweden1680Sept. 8
Switzerland4900Sept. 13
United Kingdom3,4070Sept. 13

 

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

 

Iran10Aug. 16
Israel2460Sept. 12
Lebanon80Sept. 12
Mayotte*20Sept. 5
Morocco30Aug. 25
Qatar30Aug. 9
Saudi Arabia80Sept. 12
South Africa50Aug. 19
Turkey110Aug. 23
United Arab Emirates160July 24

 

AMERICAS

Argentina2210Sept. 8
Aruba*30Sept. 12
Bahamas20Aug. 22
Barbados10July 21
Bermuda10July 21
Bolivia1190Sept. 12
Brazil6,1292Sept. 12
Canada1,3210Sept. 8
Chile4860Sept. 7
Colombia9380Sept. 5
Costa Rica30July 28
Cuba21Sept. 1
Curaçao*10Aug. 26
Dominican Republic210Sept. 12
Ecuador681Sept. 12
El Salvador20Sept. 12
Guadeloupe*10Aug. 31
Guatemala120Sept. 8
Guyana20Aug. 29
Honduras40Aug. 29
Jamaica120Sept. 11
Martinique*70Sept. 8
Mexico7880Sept. 7
Panama120Sept. 6
Paraguay10Aug. 26
Peru 1,9640Sept. 12
Puerto Rico*1510Sept. 12
Saint Martin*10Aug. 31
United States*21,8340Sept. 12
Uruguay50Sept. 6
Venezuela30Aug. 24

Aruba’s and Curaçao’s cases are discounted from those of the Netherlands

Guadeloupe’s, Martinique’s, Saint Martin’s and Mayotte’s cases are discounted from those of France

Puerto Rico’s cases are discounted from those of the United States

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

(Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev, Alicja Zawadzka, Louise Rasmussen, Zuzanna Lebek in Gdansk; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Milla Nissi)

