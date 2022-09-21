Pro and anti-Martial Law rallyists encounter each other in Quiapo

Rallyists for and against Martial Law encountered each other in Quiapo, Manila as the country observes the 50th anniversary of its declaration.

A clip of the moment was shared by GMA News on Facebook, where it has earned 32,000 views and 1,800 likes and reactions.

It showed the anti-Martial Law rallyists on the right side of the camera, while those supporting it were on the left.

Chants of “Never again!” and “Never again to Martial Law!” were heard at the beginning of the video.

As it became clearer, a man in a bandana was heard speaking to a woman with a megaphone, who was on the left side.

Behind her, a tarpaulin which bore some of the words “Peace and Unity” can be seen.

The man was gesturing with his arms when the woman said, “Bakit? May linya kayo?”

“‘Wag naman po kasi dito, para hindi tayo…” he responded.

The woman said that she is not “entering” what appeared to be their designated side.

“Hindi ako pumapasok! Nagsasalita ako! Ang sinasabi ko, nagsasabi kayo ng sinungaling ng mga…” she responded.

The chants against Martial Law were once again heard on the side of the man.

The woman then responded by chanting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s initials and calling the anti-Martial Law rallyists as “terrorists.”

Members of the Manila Police District (MPD), carrying riot shields, then positioned themselves between the pro and the anti rallyists in an attempt to physically separate them.

Reports note that pro and anti-Marcos rallyists gathered in Plaza Miranda at Quiapo, Manila on Wednesday morning.

They were later escorted outside to avoid disturbing church activities at the nearby Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.

The MPD advised the rallyists to continue their demonstrations in Liwasang Bonifacio.

The country is commemorating the 50th year since late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. placed the country under martial rule to supposedly quell communist insurgency and restore order.

The period, which nearly lasted for a decade, saw the curtailment of civil liberties, prevalence of extrajudicial killings and unsolved disappearances, media suppression and economic recession, among others.