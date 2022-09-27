A certain who? Badoy gets a mention in Supreme Court’s press briefer

“A certain Lorraine Badoy.”

The former red-tagging spokesperson of the anti-insurgency task force was mentioned at a press briefer of the Supreme Court in relation to posting threats against a Manila Regional Trial Court judge.

The Supreme Court en banc on Tuesday said it had tackled motu proprio possible actions regarding statements “made by a certain Lorraine Badoy containing threats against Judge Marlo A. Magdoza-Malagar of the Manila Regional Trial Court, Branch 19.”

In the meantime, the SC released the following statement:

“The Court STERNLY WARNS those who continue to incite violence through social media and other means which endanger the lives of judges and their families, and that this SHALL LIKEWISE BE CONSIDERED A CONTEMPT OF THIS COURT and will be dealt with accordingly.”

READ: The Supreme Court En Banc tackled possible actions regarding statements made containing threats against a Manila Regional Trial Court judge.

Meanwhile, the SC’s way of addressing Badoy, the controversial spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Community Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), caught the attention of some Filipinos online.

“Bwahahahaha ‘a certain Lorraine Badoy.’ Kawawa ka naman, naging non-entity ka tuloy,” a neonatologist-pediatrician tweeted.

“LORRAINE BA-WHO?” another Twitter user commented.

“‘A certain Lorraine Badoy’ (skull emoji) SC really said, Who?'” wrote a different Pinoy.

“A certain who? HAHA,” another Twitter user exclaimed.

“‘A certain Lorraine Badoy’ LOL,” commented a different online user.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen also quote tweeted the high court’s post with the comment, “this.”

Badoy is known for her red-tagging spree against activists and other personalities, both online and offline.

The latest one involves Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar, who had dismissed a government petition declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines and New People’s Army, as terrorist groups.

According to the magistrate, acts that were alleged didn’t qualify as terrorism under the Human Security Act or HSA.

In her resolution, Magdoza-Malagar said that, unlike a common bandit, an NPA member engages in violence “in pursuit of the higher ideals contained in the Constitution of the CPP.”

The Department of Justice will file a new petition before the Court of Appeals based on the Anti-Terrorism Act that repealed the HSA.

Badoy, in a now-deleted post, wrote the following in response to Magdoza-Malagar’s resolution:

“If I kill this judge and I do so out of my political belief that all allies of the CPP NPA NDF must be killed because there is no difference in my mind between a member of the CPP NPA NDF and their friends, then please be lenient with me.”

The former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson also reportedly said that she wanted to build an organization that will “start bombing the offices of these corrupt judges who are friend of terrorists — even if they kneel before us and beg for their lives…”

Several entities have since called her out, saying that her claims were baseless and irresponsible.

University of the Philippines-Visayas Chancellor Clement Camposano, on behalf of UP Visayas, condemned Badoy’s red-tagging as “atrocious, slanderous, and deserving of severe rebuke in a society claiming to subscribe to the rule of law and to be democratic.”

The Chevening Alumni Foundation of the Philippines also said Badoy’s red-tagging “has no place in our democratic society.”

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines and the Philippine Judges Association likewise called out the former NTC-ELCAC official.

“Stating rational observations on the decisions of the judiciary is normal. Attacking its members and threatening them with bodily harm is not,” the IBP said.

Judges’ group Hukom and civil society coalition Movement Against Disinformation also issued similar statements.

The Free Legal Assistance Group described Badoy’s threat as “a felony” and said that her red-tagging violates the Manila judge’s “rights under international law and Philippine law.

The National Union of People’s Lawyers called her acts intending to “undermine public confidence in the justice system” and that the “court must hold accountable those who threaten and malign” its judges and lawyers.

Badoy is facing several complaints at the Office of the Ombudsman for her statements accusing people and organizations of supposedly having links to the CPP and NPA.