Filipino women cheer La Union’s ‘menstruation privilege’ for gov’t workers

Filipino women celebrated the signing of a local executive order which allows female government employees of La Union to work from home for two days every month during their period.

Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David, on Tuesday, October 18, shared the signed copy of the order, which gives female government workers a “menstruation privilege.”

“I hope that with this EO, we can spread awareness and be kinder to our female employees lalong-lalo na sa kanilang period days,” the governor wrote.

“To all our female employees, this EO is my hug to each of you. Sa ating administration, patuloy tayong makikinig sa pangangailangan ng ating mga empleyado at ng buong Kaprobinsiaan,” she added.

The governor also said they would provide menstrual kits in every office.

Several women welcomed the measure and wished that other Filipinas may also enjoy the “menstrual privilege” as they cited the pain they are experiencing during “red days.”

“Wow. That’s a superb privilege for women of L.U, finally someone understands women’s struggle when the period comes. Hooray! Snappy salute, ma’am governor,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Sana all. All working women need this Executive Order,” another wrote.

“Dapat the whole Philippines sana kasi talagang masakit,” a Facebook user said.

“Wow na wow! Sana maging sa lahat ng company and gov’t offices,” a social media user said.

“Sana lahat. Grabeng pain everytime nasa work ka tapos you have menstruation. Hindi makafocus, tapos magisa kalang to finish all your task,” another wrote.

Someone also underscored the need to have more women leaders.

“That’s why there should be more females in leadership,” a social media user said.

As of writing, the La Union governor’s Facebook post earned more than 2,600 reactions, 180 comments, and nearly 800 shares.