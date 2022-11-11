‘Anobayan’: One Mapua’s reaction to QS Asia University Ranking earns buzz online

A community page of a private university earned online buzz for how it reacted to the recent university rankings in Asia.

Sixteen universities in the Philippines landed at the annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings for 2023.

Of the 16, the top five universities include the so-called “Big Four” tertiary institutions, as follows:

University of the Philippines (87) Ateneo de Manila University (134) De La Salle University (171) University of Santo Tomas (175) Ateneo de Davao University (551-600)

The inclusion of 16 schools in the Philippines at the regional ranking in Asia is an achievement that earned cheers on social media.

Social media page One Mapua, however, expressed frustration over it in jest.

One Mapua is a community page for events and news related to Mapua University.

“Anobayan,” the page quipped in a quote-retweet to a report about it.

One Mapua went on further to express its sentiments about its QS Asia placement in two separate tweets.

4️⃣ Big four.

🔟 Tough ten.

☝🏻 One Mapúa. — One Mapúa (@OneMapua) November 10, 2022

mindset lang guys #BigFourPaRin sa puso niyo ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yP0dnyYyL4 — One Mapúa (@OneMapua) November 9, 2022

One Mapua was referencing Mapua University’s successful recognition in another respected organization—the Times Higher Education World University Rankings that was reported last October.

Mapua placed at the 1501+ brackets with scores of 10.4-18.3.

It sat next to the following three “Big Four” universities:

Ateneo de Manila University (351-400 bracket)

University of the Philippines (801-1000 bracket)

De La Salle University (1201-1500)

The University of Santo Tomas did not make the cut.

RELATED: No hard feelings: Outpaced in world rankings, UP commends Ateneo

This development in THE’s annual university roster quickly became the talk of the town on social media.

The Mapuan community members, in particular, celebrated that their school made it there.

Following the new QS spot, One Mapua’s posts about it quickly gained buzz on the short-message social platform.

Its followers and other Filipinos found the page’s reactions relatable and hilarious.

“Subscribe na sa big 4 premium,” a Twitter user quipped.

“Big 4 free trial,” another user tweeted in jest.

Some online users also shared photos of the iconic crowning moment of 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

The QS University Rankings comprise the following 11 indicators when grading higher education institutions in the region: