‘Kanto Heroes villain version’: Requests as anime-style street vendors artwork go viral

Demand to make a “villains” version of the viral street vendors artwork grew online following the praises it received from several Filipinos.

Former senator Bam Aquino on November 9 shared the Facebook post of a page that featured the artwork and wrote:

“Napakagaling! Saludo kay Eman Jacob San Andres! (Philippine flag emoji) Now we need the villains version (thinking face emoji.”

The page, online community Proudly Filipino, also made a similar quip before.

“Gawa kayo ng kanto villains ta’s feature natin dito,” its page administrator commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Meanwhile, Aquino’s remark was backed by other Pinoys who also clamored for the “villains” version of the artwork.

“Push ang villain versions!” a Facebook user said.

“Villains are si Tulak (Drug Pusher), Kamote (Reckless Motor Rider), Hamog Boys (Unguided Street Children), Hulidap (Cops who Bribe), Buwaya (Corrupt politicians),” a Pinoy suggested.

“Next ‘yung mga villain (naman),” wrote another user with emojis of a thinking face and laughing-with-tears.

The illustrations were initially shared by Proudly Filipino with the following caption:

“Meet our Kanto Heroes,” it said on November 3.

“Makikitang dito na tila mga superheroes ang mga nagtitinda ng taho, balut, sorbetes, buko juice, kwek kwek, siomai, sapin-sapin, suman, banana cue, at inihaw,” the community added.

“Ito ay likha ng isang artist na si Eman Jacob San Andres,” it continued.

“Para sa kaniya daw kasi, tila mga bayaning maituturing ang mga tindero at tindera sa lansangan dahil sila aniya ang mga kasangga para mapawi ang gutom matapos ang mahabang oras sa klase o trabaho. Saludo rin umano siya sa mga nagtitinda sa kalsada lalo ngayong pandemya dahil sa kanilang sakripisyo para sa kani-kanilang pamilya, umulan man o umaraw,” the community said.

According to GMA News, Eman is a student artist.

The Facebook post of Proudly Filipino has earned a whopping number of 66,000 likes and reactions, 1,400 comments and 73,000 shares so far.