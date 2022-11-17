November 23 is ‘Red Wednesday’

The country’s Catholic parishes and institutions are invited to join the churches around the world in the annual observance of “Red Wednesday”, which falls on November 23 this year.

With the theme “Blessed are the Persecuted”, this year’s main celebration will be held at the Antipolo Cathedral.

“Everyone is welcome as we pray and stand in solidarity for Christians around the world being persecuted for their faith in Jesus Christ,” said the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Philippines in a social media post.

Red Wednesday is an initiative of ACN to pray for, and draw attention to, Christians who suffer and are persecuted for their faith.

“If possible, the building façade of the churches, schools, and participating institutions is to be illuminated or decorated in red,” said Msgr. Gerardo Santos, ACN Philippines’ chief operating officer.



Red is the color of martyrdom in the Christian faith and studies have shown that Christians remain the most persecuted faith group in the world, particularly in the Middle East and Africa.

ACN is the official papal charity for persecuted Christians worldwide with at least 23 offices around the world and one of them is in the Philippines.

“Where there is violence and terror, ACN aids and materially responds to the call of the mission to promote ecclesial and spiritual communion between those who suffer for their faith in Jesus Christ, and those who possess a compassionate and generous heart,” Santos added.

Red Wednesday was first organized in the United Kingdom in 2016; a number of dioceses in the Philippines started joining the campaign in 2017.

In January 2020, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) declared Red Wednesday as an official church activity in the Philippines.