RIPTwitter? Celebs, personalities, entities share thoughts as Twitter ‘closes offices’

Following reports of Twitter staff quitting over owner Elon Musk‘s ultimatum, some local celebrities, personalities and entities shared their concerns and farewells on the platform.

The billionaire previously told his staff to commit to working “long hours at high intensity” or to leave.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Musk reportedly said in an e-mail before.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he added.

Reports said that in a poll on the workplace app Blind, 42% of 180 people chose the answer for “Taking exit option, I’m free!”

A quarter said they had chosen to stay “reluctantly,” and only 7% of the poll participants said they “clicked yes to stay, I’m hardcore.”

The company notified employees it will close its offices and cut badge access until November 21, Monday. Security officers have begun kicking employees out of the office on Thursday evening, a source from Reuters said.

Those who left include many engineers responsible for fixing bugs and preventing service outages.

The version of the Twitter app used by employees also began to slow down, according to a Reuters source familiar with the matter.

The source estimated that the public version of the platform was at risk of breaking during the night.

“If it does break, there is no one left to fix things in many areas,” the person said, who declined to be named for fear of retribution.

The move has panicked Twitter users, including some Pinoys known for utilizing the short-message social media platform.

Here are some personalities who shared their thoughts:

In case Twitter demise is oh-so-sudden Doc4Dead bids adieu to the friendly strangers and strange friends accumulated over the years. It’s been a good run.#RIPTwitter — Raquel Fortun (@Doc4Dead) November 18, 2022

Twitter is shutting down?! How trueeee baka fake news lang ah 🥴 — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) November 18, 2022

is twitter dying? noooo where will i get the latest memes — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) November 18, 2022

We’re seeing a lot of #Twitter eulogy messages. So sad how Elon Musk have taken away a relatively safe digital space from us. #RIPTwitter — Jules Guiang (@julesguiang) November 18, 2022

Well, if this is my last tweet before the apocalypse — Had a blast, friends. Thanks to all who followed, replied, retweeted, and shared conversations. I'm still on Instagram (@barrygutierreziii), but I'll see you all in whatever virtual space we eventually end up in. Peace out. — Barry Gutierrez (@barrygutierrez3) November 18, 2022

If Twitter really does go down soon, can you just believe we've never even gotten verified through all the years we've made memes and shared the love of PH art and culture?? — Ayala Museum (@ayalamuseum) November 18, 2022

Musk, in response to a question about concerns that Twitter was on the brink of supposedly shutting down after the closing of its offices, tweeted:

“The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried.”