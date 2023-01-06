PSA: Bohol opens direct flights to South Korea starting this January

Travelers can now book a direct flight from the province of Bohol to South Korea.

Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado announced this update to his constituents on Facebook on January 5.

“NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL BOHOL FLIGHTS UPDATE. Enjoy Bohol, Have a safe flight sa tanan,” Aumentado said.

In his post, it was stated that international flights to South Korea are as follows:

Incheon, South Korea via Jeju Air

Busan, South Korea via Royal Air.

These flights will depart and arrive at the Bohol-Panglao International Airpot (BPIA).

The Facebook page of BPIA also advised passengers about the newly opened flights to South Korea.

It posted specific flight schedules for Jeju Air and Royal Air.

In the post, BPIA further reminded passengers about the following protocols:

Flight schedules may change at any given time. In such cases, please contact your airline for more information.

Be at the airport two to three hours before your scheduled flight.

Prepare your ticket and valid ID upon entering the terminal.

Always follow minimum health and safety protocols (the proper wearing of facemasks, physical distancing and hand sanitizing).

Aumentado’s announcement has so far garnered 1,600 reactions, 217 comments and 570 shares on Facebook.

Several residents of Bohol expressed excitement for this new travel option in their hometown.

Others also were hopeful that BPIA would resume domestic flights to other provinces in the Philippines.

“Mabalik na unta ang Cagayan de Oro-Bohol,” one Facebook user said.

“Sana mabalik po yung Clark-Bohol vice versa,” another online user commented.

Some also hoped BPIA will open flights to other countries.

“Gov, Bohol to Japan. Vice versa beke nemen,” one online user said.

South Korea reopened its borders last year after it managed to control its COVID-19 crisis there.

Details and requirements for Filipino tourists traveling to South Korea can be accessed through the official website of Korea’s Tourism Organization here: Entry Info for Korea : VisitKorea.