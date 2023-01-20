Pangasinan archdiocese restores Communion on tongue

Catholics in the northern province of Pangasinan will be again allowed to receive Communion on the tongue, nearly three years after it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was contained in the latest “liturgical guidelines” released by Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan.

He said the guidelines are in consonance with the “wise counsel” of experts in moral theology and liturgy and those in the health sectors.

According to his circular, lectors and commentators are no longer required to wear face mask when proclaiming the Word of God or reading the intercession during the Mass.

The same applies to the Mass presider, the archbishop said.

“The option of the Catholic faithful to receive Holy Communion by the tongue is likewise restored,” Villegas said.

Catholics, he said, are advised to put down their face masks when they fall in line to receive the Communion or at least before facing the minister of Holy Communion.

“This is to insure that both hands are totally free to receive the Body of Christ,” Villegas explained.

“The incidents of accidentally dropping the Host on the floor have become frequent due to the double preoccupation of the hands with the Host and the face mask at the time of reception,” he added.

Villegas also restored the pre-pandemic practice of Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion receiving Holy Communion before giving Holy Communion to the churchgoers.

They must receive the ciborium from the priest and not take the vessels with the Hosts by themselves, he said.