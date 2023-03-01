Benjamin Alves surprises kids in ‘Titikman o Tatakpan’ viral video

More than a year after being mentioned in the viral “Titkman o Tatakpan Challenge” video, Kapuso actor Benjamin Alves surprised the kids behind it with mobile phones and other items.

On Tuesday, their Facebook page “Clent and Pambansang Virgin,” posted pictures of Clent Raagas and his younger companion receiving a massive package from the actor.

“Thank you, Kuya Benjamin Alves. We’re so happy po! (red heart and loudly crying emoji),” they said in a caption.

“Enjoy, kids,” the actor responded in the comments with a red heart emoji.

“Thank you so much, kuya!” they said to him with the same emoji.

They also posted the items in the package which included two smartphones, some gadget charges, and some gold accessories.

“Thank you so much, kuya Benjamin Alves! We are so happy po, kuya!” Clent and his companion wrote with emojis.

“Enjoy, you two. And study hard,” Benjamin responded in the comments.

The “Clent and Pambansang Virgin” page expressed gratitude for the actor’s remark with emojis of red hearts, a kissing face, and a heart-eyed face.

Clent is a vlogger from the Visayas whose video with a younger kid he calls “Pambansang Virgin” went viral last year.

A Facebook page reposted a snippet of the video where both of them ranked the desirability of male actors and leading heartthrobs by saying “titikman” (to taste) or “tatakpan” (to cover).

When a picture of Benjamin was flashed on the screen, “Pambansang Virgin” immediately said “Titikman” demurely.

He and Clent then shrieked out of giddiness.

Other personalities that they ranked were Alden Richards and Joshua Garcia.

The video was reposted in 2021.

By November 2022, Benjamin responded in the comments section with emojis of a hundred points and a red heart.

The reposted video has earned a whooping number of 2.9 million views, 61,000 pure laughing reactions, and 6,700 comments so far.

Their reactions have also become a meme among Filipino social media users, which some said were among those that defined the year 2022.