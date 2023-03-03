‘Masarap ba ang tulog mo?’: Coach Roger Gorayeb’s NCAA Season 98 funny lines

Less than two weeks since the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 98 Volleyball Tournament started, San Sebastian College – Recoletos Lady Stags coach Roger Gorayeb has been drawing laughter online because of his funny way of motivating players.

Here are some of the snippets of the “quotable quotes” from the veteran coach:

‘Masarap ba ang tulog mo?’



‘Yung mga palo niyo humihilik’



May taxi ba sa labas na naghihintay sayo?

Roger started his coaching career with San Sebastian in 1984, while he was still playing for the Stags in college.

“Nung 1984, ‘yung coach namin, umalis at nagpuntang Australia, si Marino Salinas. Wala kaming coach. Eh team captain ako. Hawakan ko daw muna,” said Roger in an interview with SPIN.Ph.

At the age of 23, Roger became the head coach of men’s, women’s, and juniors’ teams.

In the UAAP, the veteran volleyball coach also mentored National University and Ateneo de Manila University.

Among the famous players Roger handled are Alyssa Valdez, Jaja and Dindin Santiago, and Grethcel Soltones.

As of March 3, The Lady Stags are yet to have a single win, posting four losses.

On Sunday, March 5, the Lady Stags is set to face the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.