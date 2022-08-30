Love in Japan: Volley player Jaja Santiago, coach Taka Minowa now engaged

Volley player Jaja Santiago got engaged with Japanese volleyball coach Taka Minowa.

“Too many attempts, and finally without him kneeling to ask me. I said yes!” the former National University athlete wrote on Instagram on Saturday, August 27.

“It’s not about how long the relationship was, it’s about how he makes you feel that he is the right one,” she added.

Last July, Santiago gave hint about her relationship with the coach in a social media post.

In 2018, the 6-foot-5 middle blocker moved to the “Land of the Rising Sun” to play as a foreign reinforcement for the Saitama Ageo Medics in the Japan V. League.

Her fellow volleyball players Gretchen Ho, Mark Espejo, Maddie Madayag, Kianna Dy, Dennise Lazaro, Aby Maraño, among others have congratulated Santiago.

Last year, Santiago claimed victory with Chery Tiggo Crossovers during the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, where she bagged the Most Valuable Player award.

