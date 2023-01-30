Jia Morado-De Guzman to temporarily replace Alyssa Valdez as Creamline captain

Jia Morado-De Guzman will temporarily act as Creamline‘s captain for the upcoming 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as Alyssa Valdez recovers from her knee injury.

Asked how Morado-De Guzman was adjusting to her new role, the team’s setter told Interaksyon that there’s not much adjustment to make as she considers her teammates as “captains in their own right.”

“Kailangan din marunong tayong makinig, kailan magsalita, kung kailan kailangan so there’s no much for me to worry about,” Morado-De Guzman said during the partnership launch of Creamline and Allianz PNB Life in Mandaluyong City on Monday, January 30.

Valdez, who is undergoing rehab, also expressed her support for Morado-De Guzman.

“I think Jia is good at watching us and she is respected also in our team so guidance wise I don’t think Jia needs it but we will always be there for her kahit anong mangyari,” Valdez said.

Morado-De Guzman is not a stranger to leading a team as she used to be the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles team captain in UAAP Season 79.

During the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women last year, Morado-De Guzman also stood as the Philippine team’s captain. Valdez missed this league after she was hospitalized due to dengue.

Valdez also said that she and her team have been working hard for the upcoming league.

“I’ve been preparing on the sideline just watching them. They’ve been really working hard. I think most especially—they are really focusing on conditioning and strength conditioning cause it’s going to be a long season,” Valdez said.

“Strategy wise we have our coaches. Coach Sherwin (Meneses) reminds us everytime kung ano man gagawin,” she added.

On Tuesday, January 24, Valdez shared on Instagram that she does single-leg squats and other exercises in preparation for the upcoming games.

“Doing my therapy during training time (& @rehub) dahil kahit pinapanuod ko lang sila it gives me hope to be back on the court in no time!!” the athlete wrote.

Alyssa is expected to return to the court by the end of February, Creamline’s coach said.

PVL will kick off on February 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

