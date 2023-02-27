Volleyball fans cheer up Alyssa Valdez after undergoing ‘procedure’ for injured knee

Warm greetings poured in for Alyssa Valdez after Creamline Cool Smashers announced that the volleyball player underwent a “procedure” for an injured knee.

Creamline on Saturday, February 25 said that this procedure will help Alyssa recover “faster and come back stronger.”

The volleyball team assured the public that Alyssa will continue to receive the best possible care and treatment.

The team also extended its gratitude to the public for their prayers and concerns.

“We want to thank everyone for the prayers and the concern. She will be back soon enough,” Creamline said.

The Phenom wants to make sure na hindi tayo mag-aalala kaya here’s an update on Alyssa Valdez’s injury. Let’s continue to pray for the fast recovery of Alyssa, mga ka-vibes at tuloy pa rin ang #GoodVibes as we wait for her dahil she will come back stronger! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/wXD7VsrEQw — Creamline Cool Smashers (@CoolSmashers) February 25, 2023

Alyssa suffered an injury on her right knee during the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Meanwhile, after learning about Alyssa’s treatment, fans took to social media to pray for her swift recovery.

“Praying for your full recovery. We will patiently wait for you. Magpagaling ka. ilysm (I love you so much)!” a social media user wrote.

“We will wait until you can come back on the court stronger and play again, our phenom. Rest well, please,” a Twitter user said.

“Congrats and praying for fast healing miss, an Instagram user commented.

“Speedy comeback recovery ate ly!!!,” an online user wrote.

“Ayos lang yan, Baldo…magpahinga ka lang at magpa-recover…mag-strengthening exercises ka lang muna,” a Twitter user said.

As Alyssa temporarily waits on the sidelines, Jia Morado-De Guzman is temporarily leading the Creamline as team captain.

Despite the absence of the volleyball star, Creamline has continued to reap victory at PVL All-Filipino Conference with four wins and one loss.