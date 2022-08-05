Creamline Cool Smashers’ Tots Carlos surprises fans with pink hair

Creamline Cool Smashers’ Tots Carlos rocked her pink hair complementing the franchise’s color during the Philippine Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City Thursday, August 4.

Asked why she dyed her hair, Carlos said, “Maiba naman. Wala. Trip ko lang.”

Chipping in 24 points on 21 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, Carlos helped her team win against Army Black Mamba.

The reigning open conference most valuable player recorded 24 kills and 19 digs during the game.

Her teammates Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, and Pangs Panaga also recorded double-digit scores.

Volleyball fans jokingly associated Carlos’ on-point performance with her new hair look.

“Tots Carlos POG with 24 points! Pink hair on fleek.” a Twitter user said.

Another online user congratulated the volleyball player saying that her pink hair was her lucky charm.

“I’m loving Tots Carlos pink hair!! I think that’s one of the reasons why mas gumaling siya maglaro today,” a Twitter user wrote.

“May dagdag na good vibes ang pink hair color!” a Facebook user said.

An illustrator also created an artwork featuring Carlos.

Creamline Cool Smashers will face the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Saturday, August 6.

The other teams fighting for a spot in the finals are the Kingwhale Taipei and Japan’s Kobe Shinwa Women’s University.