Volleyball player Kathy Bersola graduates cum laude from UP College of Medicine

Volleyball player Katherine Adrielle Bersola made a podium finish in medical school after graduating as cum laude from the University of the Philippines.

Bersola’s academic excellence has been consistent since college.

In 2017, she graduated summa cum laude from the UP Diliman with a degree in Sports Science.

The former team captain of the University of the Philippines volleyball team is also the first summa cum laude of the College of Human Kinetics.

During the UAAP Season 76, Bersola was awarded as the best blocker.

In the Premier Volleyball League, Bersola played for BanKo Perlas Spikers, where she was recognized for the same distinction three times.

Last year, Bersola skipped the PVL Open Conference to focus on her internship at the Philippine General Hospital.