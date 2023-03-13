Filipinos pay tribute to Aby Maraño after national team retirement announcement

After seven years, veteran Filipina athlete Aby Maraño announced that she is retiring from the Philippine national women’s volleyball team on Sunday, March 12.

“Nagwakas na ang serbisyo sa bayan, dito naman, dito na lang, dito na palagi,” the former national team captain said in an Instagram post.

“Maraming salamat [Philippine flag],” she wrote.

She signed off her post with her nickname “Capt. Tyang.”

“Love, Capt. Tyang [salute emoji],” the middle blocker added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Palmares Maraño (@abymarano)

Aby explained that she would make time and space for her other passions.

“Retirement means time and space for my other passions. I think it’s time for new blood,” the 30-year-old veteran volleyball player was quoted in a news report.

“Nasa NT (national team) man o wala, Tyang is Tyang. No one else can take that away from me. I worked so hard to be the Tyang Aby of Philippine volleyball,” she added.

Despite biding farewell to the national team, Aby still asked the public to continue supporting Philippine volleyball.

“Pray for Philippine Volleyball always. Salamat po, Mabuhay!” she wrote.

‘Salamat’

Following her retirement announcement, social media users thanked Aby for representing the country in the international volleyball leagues.

“Never the tallest but always one of the most passionate national team players. Salamat sa pagtitiwala mo sa sarili mo at sa teammates mo, Tiyang. Hala. Sa F2 ka muna bumira,” volleyball analyst Mac Dionisio said.

“One of the most well-loved, relentless & dependable National Team Capts of all time, Maraming, maraming salamat for your undying passion for PH Volleyball. Nag-iisa ka Kapitana Tyang,” a Twitter user wrote.

“You have played a huge role in the Philippine National Women’s Volleyball Team for years…you are a living motivation, resilient and compassionate leader. Salamat sa serbisyo para sa bayan, Tyang @Abymarano!” a social media user commented.

“Nakakalungkot 🙁 it really breaks my heart. tyaaaaaang,” an online user wrote.

“Salamat sa serbisyo sa bayan tyang!” a Twitter user said.

“LOVE YOU TYANG!!!! Thank you for donning the P[hilippine] flag through the years. BEST CAPTAIN,” a social media user commented.

Aby started her career with the national team in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

In the 2018 Asian Games, she assumed the role of team captain.

Aby currently serves as team captain of F2 Logistics in the Premier Volleyball League.