‘Forda yellow card’: Alyssa Valdez jokes about first career yellow card

After receiving a yellow card on the fourth set of the game against Chery Toggo, Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez took to Twitter to quip about the incident.

for da 🟨 🙈✌🏼 thank you, Lord!! 💕 — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) November 5, 2022

A yellow card is given by the referee as a sign of a second-stage warning.

“This formal warning is not in itself a sanction but a symbol that the team member (and by extension the team) has reached the sanctioning level for the match. It is recorded in the score sheet but has no immediate consequences,” Fédération Internationale de Volleyball’s official volleyball rules read.

At 28-all, Chery import Jelena Cvijovic scored an off-the-block spike against Creamline’s Yeliz Basa and Pangs Panaga.

Volleyball captain Alyssa stepped up and challenged the lineman’s and referee’s call that the ball went outside.

The seasoned volleyball player’s protest was denied, and she was given her first yellow card.

referee: gives jersey #2 a yellow card jersey #2 is alyssa valdez. you wouldn’t want to see her mad. that’s why she responded with a powerful attack.#PVL2022 pic.twitter.com/bJfChMrBA3 — dose 🌷 (@doseofalyssa) November 5, 2022

During the game, the challenge system, which could have been used to review plays, was unavailable due to a malfunction.

Despite the officials’ decision, Alyssa’s team won and finished the fourth quarter at 32-30, making Creamline eligible for the semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.