WeHave Faith: Fans rally behind Faith Nisperos amid decision to leave Ateneo for PVL

Ateneo Blue Eagles Women’s Volleyball team captain Faith Nisperos is entering the world of professional volleyball.

This was announced by the Ateneo de Manila University on Tuesday.

Nisperos said she committed to the Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Prior to this move, Nisperos led the Ateneo team in UAAP Season 85. The team failed to make it to the Final Four during this season for the first time in 14 years.

She is forgoing her final year of eligibility in the UAAP.

‘Model student-athlete’

Ateneo welcomed Nisperos’ decision and thanked her for her contribution to the university as she concludes her studies there.

“For the past four years, Faith Nisperos has been an exemplary Atenean student-athlete as team captain of the Ateneo Blue Eagles Women’s Volleyball Team,” Ateneo said.

“Now, Faith has decided to spread her wings further,” the university added.

“We thank her for being a model student-athlete embodying the One Big Fight spirit inside and outside the court,” it also said.

Ateneo is hopeful that Nisperos will continue to inspire volleyball athletes and fans in Ateneo and beyond in the years to come.

Akari Chargers, Nisperos’ new team, also welcomed her to her new home.

“We are proud to say that officially, #WeHaveFaith!!! After a long & hard-fought season with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, Faith has left the eagle’s nest & found her new home with the Akari Chargers,” the team said.

“Welcome to the family, Faith!” it added.

Why Nisperos chose Akari

Nisperos said there were seven teams who expressed interest in signing her, adding that Ateneo is the eighth. She, however, chose Akari as she felt comfortable with them.

“Ang daming factors, but maybe what stood out for me is how promising and yung feeling ko na ang gaan to be with them, and that’s what made Akari stand out for me. All the teams naman gave me valid reasons to choose them, but PLDT came so close,” the volleyball star was quoted as saying.

‘Spread your wings’

Following the announcement of her next move, fans threw their support for Nisperos and thanked her for fighting for the Ateneo team.

“Thank you Faith and good luck! We will be supporting you! OBF!” a Twitter user said.

Many said Nisperos made the right decision of turning pro.

“Kahit may konting kurot sa puso as a sebo fan pero that’s the best decision for her. She deserves better head coach,system and development as a player,” a fan said.

“Good decision for her!! anyway HAHAHA lalakas ng rookies come PVL szn,” another tweeted.

Some expressed excitement over the athlete’s next chapter as they wish Nisperos good luck.

“And she made it! Another talented kapitana entering the professional volleyball. Good luck,” a Twitter user said.

“Carry on, Faith. You are a volleyball Gem who will only soar higher in the professional league,” another online user said.

In a series of Instagram post, Nisperos also reminisced her collegiate journey, specifically the UAAP Season 85, through a photo diary.

She thanked the Ateneo community and her teammates for supporting her and being there with her.

“It is a great honor to fight for what’s in front of my jersey. I take pride in what’s behind, and I’m blessed to have these ladies beside me. I’m so grateful for season 85 and everything that came with it,” the athlete wrote.