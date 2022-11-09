NCAA player John Amores’ sportmanship award photo resurfaces after JRU-CSB brawl

(Updated 1:10 p.m.) A 2018 photo of Jose Rizal University basketball player John Amores receiving an NCAA sportsmanship award for his team in Season 94 of the juniors tournament resurfaced after their game against College of Saint Benilde seemingly turned into a boxing match.

With 3:22 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter and CSB Blazers up by 20 points against the JRU Heavy Bombers, Amores was seen arguing with someone on the opposite side of the bench.

The commentator said the Amores was aiming at a fan when Mark Sangco of the Blazers tried to stop him. The latter, however, ended up receiving a punch from the former.

Jimboy Pasturan, who also stepped forward to intervene, was hit in the eye.

On Amores’ way back to the bench, he threw another punch against Taine Davis. Amores’ punch landed on Davis’ jaw.

The JRU player was then escorted to the dugout.

JRU's John Amores should be banned for life from any Philippine basketball league.#JRU #Benilde

After an hour, National Collegiate Athletic Association decided to end the game and settled at 71-51 in favor of the Benilde Blazers.

How public reacted

Amores violent actions immediately drew flak from the public.

“Career goes to drain…wasted talent,” a social media user said.

“Most Violent Player,” a Facebook user said.

“Banned for life or move to MMA! Fight Connor!” a social media user jokingly said.

“Pede na siya mag pa-draft sa UFC? May napatunayan na,” an online user quipped.

A Facebook user also dubbed the team “JRU Heavy Punchers” instead of its original name, “JRU Heavy Bombers.”

“Sportsmanship award for boxing..ha ha…” a social media user jokingly wrote in reference to the recognition received by the team before.

“Makes you question how NCAA gives this [sportsmanship] award to players. Malaking dagok sa credibility ng NCAA,” a social media user wrote.

This [sportsmanship] award did not age well,” a Facebook page dedicated to NCAA and UAAP memes said.

In a statement released by the NCAA, it said that they will conduct “further investigation that may cause sanctions to players and coaching staff of both teams.”

CSB head coach Charles Tiu, meanwhile, asked the public to understand Amores’ actions.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article indicated that JRU Heavy Bombers was the leading team. This has been updated to reflect that CSB Blazers was leading before the brawl.