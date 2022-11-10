‘Violence has no place’: JRU, NCAA suspend John Amores indefinitely after punching spree

Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers’ player John Amores is now facing suspension after he ran amok in a game against the College of Saint Benilde Blazers.

National Collegiate Athletic Association and JRU said he is suspended indefinitely.

On Tuesday, November 8, Amores went on a punching spree, hitting Mark Daniel Sangco, Frederick James Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Miquel Andre Oczon of CSB Blazers.

RELATED: NCAA player John Amores’ sportmanship award photo resurfaces after JRU-CSB brawl

Aside from throwing punches, NCAA cited the following violations committed by Amores:

Intentionally bumping the referee;

Pointing a finger at the referee;

Disrespecting Mr. Paul Supan , RU ManCom Representative:

Disrespecting court officials;

Charging towards the bench of CB (instigating a brawl);

Making provocative gestures meant to ignite a fight/ brawl

“Violence has no place in the NCAA. The ManCom condemns, and will not tolerate, any acts of violence that will endanger our athletes, participants, officials, supporters, and the public,” the NCAA statement read.

Just about an hour after NCAA released its decision on Wednesday, JRU announced that Amores would likewise be suspended indefinitely.

The university said this decision is separate from the NCAA Management Committee’s conclusion.

“This [suspension] means that he [Amores] will not play for the remainder of NCAA Season 98 basketball games of the Heavy Bombers nor participate in team practices,” JRU said in a statement.

“A separate internal inquiry on the matter will be conducted consistent with University rules and regulations,” the university noted.

“We apologize to the whole basketball community, particularly to our NCAA family, for this incident. Violence has no part in the sport of basketball, and as a member of the NCAA, we shall continue to uphold the highest ideals of collegiate athletic competitions,” JRU said.

Legal battles

Aside from suspension, Amores also faces possible legal battles.

CSB coach Charles Tiu said they are considering filing a case against Amores, as reported by Philstar.com.

“One of my players told me that his parents are telling him that they should file charges. Maybe it would be more tolerable if it was an isolated incident but this has happened in the past,” Tiu told CNN Philippines.

The CSB coach is referring to the incident last July 26, when Amores threw a punch against the University of the Philippines player Mark Belmonte in a match organized by the Universities and Colleges Basketball League.

This incident prompted Belmonte to file a criminal complaint for “serious physical injuries” against the JRU player.

A portion of the document of UP’s Mark Belmonte filing a criminal complaint against JRU’s John Amores for hitting him during a preseason game earlier this year On Tuesday, Amores ran amok anew against the CSB Blazers in an NCAA game | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/QP5rZ3CuDu — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) November 9, 2022

“[Amores] viciously assaulted a UP player (Mark Belmonte) resulting in gum fracture, teeth dislocation and mouth lacerations,” UP Men’s Basketball Team manager Agaton Uvero said in a statement shared by UP alumni group president Renan Dalisay.

“A medical surgery to repair the injuries was made at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on the same date,” Uvero noted.

Dalisay also revealed on social media that the team penned a separate complaint with JRU but said “nothing came” out of it.