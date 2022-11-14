‘Why not?’: JV Ejercito says on tweets calling to ban politicians with cases from holding gov’t posts

Should politicians with cases be banned from running for public office?

This was the conversation between Sen. JV Ejercito and some Filipinos after the lawmaker reacted to the sudden punching spree of student-athlete John Amores in the NCAA Season 98 game on November 8.

The senator on November 10 tweeted that the basketball player of Jose Rizal University “should be banned for life in any basketball league.”

“What he did on court on an NCAA game is a bad impression on our youth. He should try UFC or boxing instead. Will be glad to be the first to spar with him at Elorde! Try the sweet science this time!” Ejercito added, referencing a boxing gym.

Amores previously punched four basketball players of the DLSU-College of Saint Benilde after being heckled by a fan and flashed with a middle finger.

Prior to that, the 23-year-old JRU Heavy Bombers forward was reportedly cursed at by one of the game’s umpires.

Amores was also involved in a flare-up against Letran player Kobe Monje earlier in the season and a preseason punch-out of UP reserve Mark Belmonte in a Universities and Colleges Basketball League game.

Meanwhile, the latest incident prompted the JRU player to be suspended indefinitely by the NCAA Management Committee and by his own university.

READ: ‘Violence has no place’: JRU, NCAA suspend John Amores indefinitely after punching spree

Ejercito was among those who reacted to Amores’ court behavior. He tweeted that the latter should be “banned for life” in basketball leagues.

Digital content creator Kotz Allen responded to the senator by saying that he hopes politicians with cases should also be banned.

“What they did ‘is a bad impression on our youth,'” he added, quoting Ejercito.

“Why not?” the lawmaker tweeted back.

Another Twitter user jumped in on the conversation and asked Ejercito: “Can we start with your bro?”

She was referring to Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Ejercito’s half-brother who is facing 11 counts of graft for his involvement in the pork barrel scam.

“Malinis po ang aking public service record. Research,” Ejercito responded to the Twitter user.

Another Pinoy agreed with the senator’s original tweet about banning Amores “for life” in basketball leagues.

“Totally agree! Hopefully, even corrupt and plundering politicians!!!” the Twitter user said with crossed fingers emojis.

“Not applicable to me,” Ejercito replied.

“I didn’t say it’s applicable to you, senator sir,” the user commented with a grinning emoji.

Ejercito also shared a separate tweet featuring boxing champion and former senator Manny Pacquiao in a basketball jersey.

“Tara, John Amores… practice tayo… papawis lang…” a made-up text within the picture reads.

Philippine laws only disqualify aspiring candidates from running for public office for the following reasons:

If they are “declared by competent authority as insane or incompetent”

If they have been “sentenced by final judgment for subversion, insurrection, rebellion” or for any offense with a penalty of over 18 months or for a crime involving moral turpitude.

Any candidate may also be disqualified from continuing as a candidate or from holding office (if already elected) if found guilty by a final decision of the following:

Giving money or other material consideration to influence, induce or corrupt the voters or public officials performing electoral functions

Committing acts of terrorism to enhance his candidacy

Spending his election campaign an amount in excess of that allowed by the Omnibus Election Code

The candidate may also be disqualified if he had violations related to the campaign and election propaganda, electoral contributions and expenditures, or election offenses.