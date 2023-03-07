YG Entertainment to hold audition in Manila

Do you want to be a K-pop idol?

YG Entertainment announced that it will hold the “2023 YG GLOBAL AUDITION” in Manila.

The application is open for those who were born between 2004 to 2012.

Applicants should choose between vocal, rap, dance, or appearance categories.

The pre-application period will last until April 9, 2023.

Those interested may choose to apply online or on-site.

To apply online, the applicant must visit the https://linktr.ee/ygaudition during the pre-application period.

Meanwhile, those who will audition on-site should sign-up in person at the venue on the audition day before 2 p.m. It will happen at Zero Studio PH in Quezon City on April 16.

YG Entertainment is the company behind BLACKPINK, 2NE1, Treasure, Winner, and BIGBANG, among others.