Masungi Georeserve co-founder reaps award in Singapore for campaign vs quarrying

The founder of a geopark project in Rizal was recognized among the prestigious top ten individuals who are driving the sustainability agenda in Asia and the Pacific.

In an announcement on social media, the Masungi Georeserve Foundation said that its co-founder and managing trustee Ann Dumaliang was among the Youth A-List Awardees of Eco-Business, an environmental sustainability organization. The park is located in Baras, Rizal.

The awards ceremony was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore on March 3.

Dumaliang was specifically recognized for leading Masungi’s successful campaign against three quarrying agreements at the park and the Upper Marikina Watershed. Both places are considered the few remaining green corridors near Metro Manila.

“The judging panel praised Masungi’s efforts that led to the cancellation of three Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSAs) in the Masungi Geopark Project and the Upper Marikina Watershed, which are considered to be few of the remaining green corridors close to Metro Manila,” the announcement reads.

This development was confirmed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources last February.

Dumaliang joins the following youth leaders on the roster:

Bintang Ekananda, Director and Co-founder of Alner Gary Bencheghib, Co-founder of Sungai Watch Kate Yeo, Founder of BYOBottle Campaign Melati Wijsen, Co-founder of Bye-bye Plastic Bags and YOUTHOPIA Neo Xiaoyun, Facilitator and Programmes Executive of The Untamed Paths Niels Gabriel Nable, Head of Sustainability Reporting at the Manila Electric Company Tan Shi-Zhou, Global Sustainability Consultant at Razer Incorporated Vriko Yu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Archireef Zagy Berian, Founder of the Society of Renewable Energy

In a statement during the event, Dumaliang expressed gratitude to the thousands of Filipinos who supported their campaign for the “benefit of the greater good.”

“We recognize that it is worth taking a few hits for the benefit of the greater good, to endure the threats and backlash just to make things happen. We are thankful for the thousands of Filipinos who have supported our campaign. That has been really inspiring,” she said.

The Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition also previously welcomed the cancelation of quarrying agreements after campaigning to protect the place for three years.

This was expressed in a statement posted on Masungi’s social media accounts.

“The fight continues as some of the quarries claim vested rights within protected areas and reportedly maintain a presence on site. Harmful resorts and land grabbers posing as farmers and IPs have also reportedly ramped up harassment against environment defenders and incursions into reforestation sites,” the coalition said back then.

In July 2020, Dumaliang was also shortlisted as one of the 35 regional finalists for the Young Champions of the Earth prize for that year.

The award is the highest environmental honor for youth bestowed by the United Nations.

Her sister Billie Dumaliang was also recognized among the 12 Pinoys in Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia” list in 2022.

