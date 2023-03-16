‘Observe prudence’: DLSU-D issues reminder to guests after reports vs ‘unlikely remarks at concert

Trigger Warning: Contains mention of descriptions and alleged comments that may be triggering to victims of sexual violence, sexual assault, or sexual abuse

A university in Cavite on Wednesday reminded guests to be mindful of their conduct within the community as it alluded to “unlikely” remarks that were reportedly made before students and family members.

De La Salle University-Dasmariñas on March 15 released a statement that alluded to a recent event on the campus.

While it did not provide further details, some students speculated it could be connected to a benefit concert recently organized by the student government of DLSU-D’s College of Tourism and Hospitality Management (CTHM) at the campus grounds.

The student government of said college held an event called the “CTHM Sparks Fest: Re-Ignite the Fire” on March 14. The event’s beneficiaries include student athletes, student leaders, selected students of the CTHM, the One La Salle Scholarship Endowment Fund, and Bahay Pag-asa.

The performers were the CTHM Sparks All-Star, the bands Kiss N Tell, The Vowels They Orbit, Better Days, December Avenue, Imago, and singer Michael “Khel” Pangilinan.

DJ Miguel Santillan was also at the event as a special guest.

The CTHMSG (College of Tourism and Hospitality Management Student Government) said that the concert was its “biggest comeback.”

Meanwhile, some students in the comments section of DLSU-D’s social media post perceived that the reminder is related to the event.

The statement released by the university on March 15 reads:

Recently, unlikely statements were reported to have been made before Lasallian students and their invited family members.

As a Lasallian institution, we regret that these statements offended the sensibilities of some members of our community.

In light of this, we would like to remind everyone including guests and friends to observe prudence, tact, and caution when expressing their views and opinions within the Lasallian community.

Some students called out the statement for being “vague” and for supposedly lacking context.

“Bakit po walang context? Also, bakit ang delivery nito ay parang simpleng pag-report ng so-called unlikely statements instead of saying na there is SOMEONE who made those unlikely statements? Hindi ba talaga natin bibigyan ng accountability ang doer ng action?” a Facebook user wrote.

“Context is [‘yung] concert. Si Michael Pangilinan [‘yung] singer na nirereklamo,” another online user commented.

“Respectfully speaking. Bakit parang kasalanan pa po ng students, along with their families na [nag-vo-voice] out sila against said person? Aren’t we, as students of this campus, [protected] by the Safe Spaces Act?” wrote a different Facebook user.

“The person that made unlikely statements AND actions in front of everyone and it is not even a simple matter. Please address the issue at hand with a more specific statement po, because this is vague po,” she added.

“ANG VAGUE NAMAN. CONTEXT: May malib*g [malibog] na performer kagabi. Kemz,” another Facebook user wrote on Wednesday in response to the university statement.

A Twitter user on Tuesday wrote that Khel, one of the performers in the concert, had a “sh*t” introduction to the audience when he allegedly asked a student to come to the stage.

“He asked if she’s single and all ‘para makagawa tayo ng baby.’ Hindi ko lang na-video-han,” user @eastwestelle wrote in thread.

“And guys, later on, we connected the dots kung bakit ganon ‘yung intro niya. Kasi ‘I’ll Make Love To You’ pala yung kanta!!!! Then he asked if he could kiss the female student… ‘di daw ba magagalit ‘yung parents niya and all. He even asked to get the student’s number!!!” she further claimed.

“There’s a lot of ways to have an opening speech before singing a song and Michael Pangilinan literally chose to disrespect women. Happy Women’s Month, I guess???” user @eastwestelle continued, referencing the National Women’s Month being celebrated by the country in March.

The Twitter user also shared videos and pictures in a Twitter thread “for proof” of the allegations.

One of the clips showed Khel was supposedly attempting to kiss a female student.

PROOF, baka may magsabi dito na nag-iimbento kami eh LOLhttps://t.co/khr60rpo1d — elaine🕰️ (@eastwestelle) March 15, 2023

There were also pictures of Khel reportedly sitting on the female student’s lap and vice-versa.

And kinandong niya rin yung female student??? If di kayo bothered diyan, ewan ko na sa inyo. pic.twitter.com/nkSf7MrURA — elaine🕰️ (@eastwestelle) March 15, 2023

Ito yung video na nakaprivate na ngaun! https://t.co/aEuGongQ5e — elaine🕰️ (@eastwestelle) March 15, 2023

Twitter user @eastwestelle also shared a video where Khel was reportedly looking for someone “18 years and older.”

“Para puwede na tayo gumawa ng baby,” the singer allegedly said to the audience, which the online user claimed had included high school students.

The video of him saying "para pwede tayong makagawa ng baby" The owner of the video went private. So I tweeted it again. Hindi ito pwede mawala sa context.https://t.co/yTTIe2j0Fc — elaine🕰️ (@eastwestelle) March 15, 2023

Khel was also called out by a Facebook user who reminded him that the university has a safe spaces policy that addresses all forms of sexual harassment and discrimination on campus.

“DLSU-D has a Safe Space Act, which means all of us are protected from any kind of kabastusan! AT sa school ka nag-pe-perform, hindi sa kung anong music fest. ‘Yung joke mo or whatever sh*t you spouted on that stage tonight was DISGUSTING,” she wrote.

“For context: Before he pulled a fan from the crowd tonight, he said something along the lines of ‘Sino dito over 18’ then said, ‘Para [puwede] na makagawa ng baby,'” the Facebook user added.

In 2020, the university student government of DLSU announced that the president’s council “has officially adopted” the DLSU Safe Spaces Policy and Program.

The policy covers “all that occurs on any University campus or in connection with University programs or activities including those in a virtual environment.”

Some of the “light offenses” listed include “unwanted remarks with sexual overtones” and “unwelcome sexual innuendos which may be in the form of statements, questions, or jokes.”

Meanwhile, those considered “grave offenses” include “forcing someone to kiss or engage in sexual activities.”

Khel is a singer who competed in the second season of singing competition “Your Face Sounds Familiar” in 2015, where he won as runner-up. He was bested by Denise Laurel.

He used to be part of the all-male vocal group Harana.

Khel has around five singles, two solo albums, and one album with Harana under his belt.