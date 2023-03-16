‘Unbelievable’: Davao-based creator meets Simple Plan at Davao airport

A content creator fulfilled her fan girl dreams after bumping into Simple Plan at an airport.

Simple Plan, a multi-platinum rock band, performed in front of their Filipino fans at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City last March 12.

They also performed at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 11.

These shows are part of the Asian leg of the group’s “The Harder Than It Looks” World Tour.

Content creator Richie Anne Castillo-Tan, also one of their long-time fans, was at the right place and the right time after the Davao show.

In a post on March 13, Richie shared that she was at the Davao International Airport for her 8 a.m. flight when she spotted them again there.

She said that this flight was already moved twice, at 2:25 p.m. and then at 9 p.m.

“I got to talk to them while waiting in line sa Davao airport and I told them that I’ve been a fan since 2006, and their songs got me through a lot of tough depressing times growing up,” Richie said.

She also accompanied her post with photos about this brief interaction.

One picture showed herself with Pierre Bouvier (the vocalist). The other members Chuck Comeau (the drummer) and Jeff Stinco (lead guitar) could be seen behind them.

The other picture was the zoomed-in version of this moment that showed tears of joy trickling down her face.

Richie further described how humble the members were at the airport.

“I cried and jumped so much during their concert, it was unbelievable that I got to see them live!! They were so humble, even lined up at the counters and didn’t demand special treatment even though they are legends, a part of the childhood of every ‘90s kid,” she said.

The blogger then expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Canadian rock band whose music shaped her childhood.

“Thank you Simple Plan, for your music and for being a part of my childhood. It was a dream come true to be able to talk to you even if it was just for a minute,” she said.

Richie’s post has since garnered 24,000 reactions, 636 comments and 2,900 reactions on the platform.

Simple Plan, meanwhile, was formed in 1999 in Montreal, Canada.

Their popular songs include “Perfect”, “Shut Up”, “I’m Just A Kid”, “Summer Paradise”, and “Jet Lag”. Their music also became a staple in Filipino karaoke music over the years.