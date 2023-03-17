AIM partners with University of Houston to offer double undergrad degree

Aspiring entrepreneurs are now given the chance to earn a double degree from two prestigious business schools.

The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and the C.T. Bauer College of Business-University of Houston (UH) are now offering the following undergraduate degrees that students will take in a four-year course:

Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Business Administration (BSc in DSBA) from AIM

Bachelor of Business Administration Major in Management Information Systems (BBA in MIS) from UH

AIM President and Dean Jikyeong Kang and UH College of Business Dean Paul Pavlou signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) that marked the partnership between the two institutions last Wednesday, March 15.

The dual degrees serve as the pioneering initiative launched from this “historic” partnership. It is also the first transnational educational program approved by the Commission of Higher Education (CHED).

Here are photos of the MOA signing between Jikyeong and Pavlou that was witnessed by the members of the press and other faculty members of AIM:

The program can be seen as a two-in-one package for the students who got in.

Jikyeong explained that the two combined IDs will be provided for them. The ID will represent both the AIM and the UH.

Students will also receive two degrees from the two educational institutions upon their graduation.

For a world-class learning environment, the program’s curriculum was developed by experts from both schools. Their faculty members will also collaborate to teach this curriculum to the students.

For the first three years, the students will hold their classes at the AIM campus in Makati City.

During their senior year, they will be given the option to attend an onsite class at the UH. They will also have an opportunity to pursue a one-year optional practical training in the United States after their graduation.

This practical training initiative can also be extended to two years.

Here are the following requirements for admission:

Accomplished Online Application Form

Two-min Video Essay

Personal Statement (500-650 words)

Photocopy of Passport or Government-issued ID

The deadline for AIM is on March 17 as applications opened in October 2022. Requirements for UH will only be provided depending on AIM’s admission results.

To know more about the program, interested applicants can visit the AIM webpage: Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Business Administration – AIM Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, & Entrepreneurship.

The team-up

Jikyeong told Interaksyon that the learning environment of Houston college fits the bill for the criteria she is looking for to expand AIM’s educational services.

The basic criteria are as follows:

A university with “good standing, excellent international reputation, excellent academics”

A university that has an “open-minded entrepreneurial spirit”

A university with tuition fees that are “bearable” for the Philippine market

In a separate statement, Jikyeong also emphasized the importance of training more data scientists amid the rapid development of technologies in the market.

“The rise of data science as a vital cog for improving productivity and data-driven decision-making made it imperative for AIM to develop data scientists who will also start building excellent business acumen early in their learning journey,” Jikyeong said.

“Through our strong partnership with the University of Houston, we are confident of producing future leaders who can help provide technology-driven solutions to business and societal problems as well as contribute to nation-building,” she added.

Pavlou also explained the useful skillset that the two combined degrees in business and information technology can provide to students for their future careers.

“Our BBA with a major in MIS gives students the skills to identify user or customer problems and translate these needs into technology solutions. Our partnership with AIM, another AACSB-accredited school, will guarantee that students will get the highest quality education at the two world’s leading business schools,” he said in a statement.