LTO imposes price cap on driving school fee

The Land Transportation Office has implemented a price cap on driving school fees as a response to reports and complaints about expensive rates.

Under this Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2390, the maximum prescribed fee for a theoretical driving course was set at P1,000.

For the practical driving course for motorcycles and light vehicles, the maximum prescribed fee will be P2,500 and P4,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, those who will undergo a practical driving course for heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses shall pay the maximum prescribed amount of P8,000.

The cap on driving school fees will be effective starting April 15.

Undergoing a theoretical driving course and a practical driving course are some of the requirements to secure a driver’s license in the country.

“Nabuo ang maximum prescribed rates na ito bilang tugon sa apela ng marami nating kababayan na umiiyak sa mataas na singilin pero maituturing din itong patas na hakbang para sa driving schools na namuhunan din,” LTO Chief Art Tugade said in a press conference on Wednesday, March 22.

Prior to the implementation of the memorandum circular, Tugade revealed that there were no maximum prescribed fees in driving schools. He said that some were charged P20,000.

Tugade also warned driving schools that a sanction will be imposed on those who will violate the policy.

He added that driving schools which will not comply with the new regulation on price cap will be fined P50,000 up to P100,000 and will be suspended for six to 12 months. Meanwhile, the accreditation of third-time offenders will be revoked.