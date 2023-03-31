Pope Francis names Filipino as apostolic administrator of Guam archdiocese

Pope Francis on Tuesday appointed a Filipino priest as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Agaña on the Pacific island nation of Guam.

The pope announced Fr. Romeo “Romy” Convocar’s appointment after the resignation of American Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, 64, reportedly for medical reasons.

At the time of his appointment, Fr. Convocar has been serving as vicar general of the archdiocese in the U.S. territory.

He will oversee the ecclesiastical territory until the nomination of a new archbishop.

The priest served as chaplain of the Philippine Navy before he was incardinated to the Agaña archdiocese.

He was also a former formator at Domus Josephi Formation House of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines (MOP) in Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

“May the Lord continually bless and guide you in your ministry, Fr. Romy,” the MOP said in a social media post.