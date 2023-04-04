Email etiquette: UPLB learning hub shares tips amid discussions on correspondence

How often do you send a message via email?

A university learning hub shared tips on how Filipinos can write email messages correctly amid the online discussion on etiquette involving such correspondence.

The University of the Philippines-Los Baños’ Learning Resource Center (UPLB LRC) shared infographics containing advice for those composing emails, whether they are a student, a working professional, or an employee of an agency or organization.

“Unlike in other social media platforms, sending a message using email requires more than just the casual manner,” the learning hub said in a Facebook post on March 28.

It listed tips on how to compose a message, which include an introductory line, the main details, an attachment (if applicable), and follow-up information.

According to learning hub, the sender can write a good introduction with a “polite greeting.”

“Introduce yourself especially if you do not have an established relationship with the recipient,” the UPLB LRC said.

The sender must then state their main purpose in sending the email, which should be relayed in a “clear [and] concise manner.”

They are also advised to “always maintain a professional tone and style.”

UPLB LRC additionally said that if the sender’s email comes with an attachment, it must be inserted or uploaded and that their message must point it out.

If the message also needs a response or a follow-up, they must state that they are ready to entertain any questions or clarifications from the recipient.

The post was also shared by the Twitter account of the University of the Philippines System.

UPLB LRC’s post came after Twitter user @cvmalaya shared her sentiments about the email etiquette of some Generation Z members or those born from 1997 to 2012.

These also refer to individuals who are 11 to 26 years old as of this year.

“Some Gen Zs are too simple. When they email, they don’t give greetings, they just [attach] the file. When they chat on official platforms. They just message you, ‘Ms, absent po ako’ yet again, no greetings, just direct message. What is so hard on basic email/messaging etiquette?” the online user wrote.

Some Gen Zs are too simple. When they email they dont give greetings they just attached the file. When they chat on official platforms. They just message you "Ms absent po ako" yet again no greetings just direct message. What is so hard on basic email/messaging etiquette? — CV Malaya (@cvmalaya) March 16, 2023

The tweet of @cvmalaya has earned a whopping number of 3.5 million views, 15,000 likes, and over 1,500 retweets so far.

“Lack of courtesy and respect. Kaloka,” she added in another tweet.

“Guys, hindi ako nag-start ng away ha. Hindi ko rin sinasabing perfect ako or kami. Ang sinasabi ko lang, if may kailangan ka sa prof [professor]/client mo, please do not just attached a file. Put a brief intro on what the file is about, okay? Hahaha. A simple, Hi or something,” @cvmalaya continued.

She also agreed with some Twitter users commenting that her advice is “not just a [Generation] Z thing.”

“Also, ang subject naman kasi ng tweet ko ay [‘yung] mga bagets na nakakasalamuha ko, kaya nga ‘yan nakalagay na ‘some,'” the Twitter user added.

Emails are an important method of business communication.

It is the primary way to remain connected with people, especially those who cannot personally see or meet others due to time or venue constraints.

LinkedIn, a business and employment-focused social media platform, said that adhering to a professional tone in such correspondence is important since it avoids any misunderstandings.