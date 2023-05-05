Rundown: Where Pinoys can watch coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Filipinos can witness a historical moment for the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms from the comforts of their home or through a joint public screening on Saturday, May 6.

This is the coronation ceremony of British King Charles III, marking his official ascension to the powerful thousand-year-old throne.

His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned, although in a simpler fashion.

The ceremony comes 70 years after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned at 25 years old in a grand tradition.

The coronation will see Charles taking an oath, being anointed with holy oil, and being presented with various historic regalia that form the UK’s Crown Jewels.

These are the St Edward’s Crown, the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross, the Sovereign’s Scepter with Dove, the Sovereign’s Orb, the Coronation Ring, Swords and Maces, the Golden Ampulla, the Coronation Spoon, and Golden Bracelets.

The coronation used to be a necessity for a monarch, but it has since become a ceremonial event in the contemporary period.

The ceremony is also regarded as a solemn religious occasion since it will see the monarch take an oath to uphold not just the law, but the Church of England as well.

This is because the sovereign holds the title of the “Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.”

The historic coronation will happen at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 p.m. (Philippine time).

Filipinos can have a front-row seat to the ceremony through the following initiatives:

YouTube

The public can watch a live stream of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation through the official YouTube account of the British royal family.

Website

The historic ceremony can also be viewed live through the website of the British Broadcasting Corporation or BBC, the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Philippine time)

A dedicated webpage will feature real-time updates, analysis, and reactions to major moments throughout the day.

Audiences can also take a deeper look into British culture and the significance of the moment with dedicated features across BBC Travel, Future, Culture, and Reel including the official coronation recipes, a look at past coronation fashion, a spotlight on the Crown Jewels, and the history of coronation rituals.

Cable TV

BBC will likewise have special programming for global audiences.

The coronation will be broadcast live on the BBC News Channel, covering the ceremonial events unfolding throughout the day — from the early military movements to the formal processions.

The coverage will also give audiences a look at the ceremonial route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

BBC said it would additionally feature reporting from teams worldwide and major Commonwealth nations, including countries in the Caribbean, India, Pakistan, and Australia, who will provide global context and reflect on the legacy of the monarchy.

The special program is available to Filipino viewers on the following channels:

Cignal Channel 136 and Sky Cable Channel 29 (Mega Manila)

Cignal Channel 504 (Regional)

Public Screening

British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said Pinoys could also go to the Quezon Memorial Circle at Quezon City at 4 p.m. for a live public viewing of the coronation.

It’s tomorrow!! Join us for a live public screening of the Coronation of King Charles III & the Queen Consort. 👑👑👑 See you at Quezon City Circle from 4pm for live performances and the exclusive live screening. Don’t forget to bring your picnic mat! 😊 pic.twitter.com/ali9VamwFQ — Laure Beaufils 🇬🇧 (@LaureBeaufils) May 5, 2023

According to Beaufils, there will be “live performances.”

“We hope to have booths and British food as well, so there will be a picnic-like atmosphere where people can bring their own food if they wish or buy some there and celebrate with us,” she said last March.

