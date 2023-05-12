‘Guardians’: Manulife, Marvel Studios team up for campaign promoting importance of health, life protection

An international financial services provider recently launched a campaign to promote the importance of health and life protection in the country.

Manulife teamed up with Marvel Studios for the theatrical release of the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

It also released a digital film about the collaboration on its YouTube channel and Facebook page last April 28. The online video campaign empowers Filipinos to guard and defend their health and secure their loved one’s future.



Through this campaign, Manulife Philippines aims to encourage more Filipinos to take charge of their health and be equipped with the right mindset, plans and resources to protect themselves from the unexpected.

Aside from the video, the financial services provider also rolled out an online health assessment quiz on its website (www.manulife.com.ph) that allows customers to conduct a self-check on their health and well-being. The insurance firm can then provide recommendations to better take care of their health.

According to its Asia Care Study released last month, 49% of Filipinos surveyed consider financial costs of critical illness as the top health-related cause of anxiety. This was followed by 37% Filipinos who worry about loss of income or job and 26% who do not know who will take care of them during illness.

The same report also found that Filipinos Filipinos have the lowest ownership of insurance (59%) among other Asian markets surveyed in the study, below the regional average of 70%.

“Filipinos are highly concerned about their health and how long they will remain healthy, but many do not have adequate health and life insurance protection. Without financial safeguards in place, the onset of illness or advanced age can turn medical expenses into a villain, with their loved ones in danger of facing financial struggles,” Melissa Henson, chief marketing officer of Manulife Philippines, said.

“By equipping more Filipinos with comprehensive and affordable insurance solutions that can help protect themselves and their families from the financial impact of critical illness, we can help transform them into guardians of both physical and financial health,” she added.

Given the health protection gap, the financial services provider is offering a customizable health and life insurance plan called HealthFlex to allow customers to pay only for the cost and coverage they need. The plan covers benefits for critical illness, death and may also reward you for staying healthy until age 100.

—Rosette Adel