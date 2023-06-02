‘A glimpse of the Philippines’: DOT expresses support for new Malacañang heritage mansions

The newly-opened heritage mansions in Malacañang will provide local and foreign tourists a “glimpse” of Philippine history.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco expressed this in her statement of support for this tourism initiative called Malacañang Heritage Tours. It was launched last Tuesday, May 30.

The initiative was led by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

“The Department of Tourism welcomes and extends its full support for the Malacañang Heritage Tours, initiated by our First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos. We thank our First Lady for this remarkable initiative which provides local and foreign tourists a profound glimpse into our history, culture, heritage, and tradition,” Frasco said.

The Malacañang Heritage Tours comprises three mansions that were opened to the public for the first time—the Bahay Ugnayan, the Teus Mansion and the Goldenberg Mansion.

The Facebook page Presidential Communications Office (PCO) posted pictures that showcased some parts of these houses.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led its opening ceremony on that day.

Located at the Malacañang compound, the three historical sites feature different themes and exhibits.

Bahay Ugnayan tells of Marcos’ journey to the presidency, touted as the “Road to Malacañang,” starting from his childhood days.

The Teus Mansion, meanwhile, was the presidential museum where memorabilia of past Philippine presidents were displayed.

These items were previously housed at the presidential museum and library in Kalayaan Hall.

Last, the Goldenberg Mansion, which Marcos described as a “very beautiful old house,” is now available for commercial reservations for special events and exhibits.

To invite more visitors, on June 1, the Facebook page of Malacañang Heritage Tours posted details on how to book a “guided tour.”

“Halina’t bisitahin ang mga museo sa Malacanang! Narito ang ilang impormasyon mula sa araw at oras na bukas ang mga museo hanggang sa kung paano magbook ng isang ‘guided tour’!” the post reads.

It is currently open for free from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.