Theater actor joins viral Twitter trend featuring parent conversations

Theater actor MC Dela Cruz shared his contribution to the viral Twitter trend where users share screengrabs of their conversations with their parents.

MC, an understudy of Young Hector of the “Ang Huling El Bimbo” musical, quote tweeted a Facebook Messenger chat he had with his mother, veteran drama actress Tanya Gomez.

His quote tweet was in response to Twitter user @kidchocolate12’s tweet on May 6, which reads: “Quote this with a conversation with your parent.”

Her tweet has amassed a whopping number of views of more than 708 million, almost 259,000 quote tweets, and more than 41,900 likes so far.

Among those who responded to her was MC, who shared his chat with his mother with the caption: “‘Yung kaba ko talaga dito [noong] picture pa lang ‘yung sinesend at walang context.”

The theater actor accompanied his tweet with a melting face emoji.

The chat featured Tanya sending a picture of herself with fake blood smeared on her face and neck.

“Death scene ko kinukunan, hehe,” the actress said.

MC responded to her message with a crying facial reaction.

His entry in the Twitter trend has reached over 9,400 likes so far.

Tanya has appeared in several television series and movies such as GMA’s “Ika-5 Utos,” “Contessa,” horror film “The Strangers,” and ABS-CBN’s drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” among others.

Meanwhile, other Pinoy entries in the viral Twitter prompt include the following:

