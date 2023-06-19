Bishop forbids faithful from raising hands during the ‘Lord’s Prayer’

The Catholic bishop of Dumaguete in central Philippines has decreed that people should not raise or hold hands while reciting the “Lord’s Prayer” during Mass.

Bishop Julito Cortes encouraged each churchgoer to instead “join his or her own hands… while the priest extends his hands in prayer”.

The mandate, announced June 16, was aimed to address “confusions” among the faithful concerning the proper hand posture.



“This will ensure clarity and uniformity of hand gesture among the faithful participating in the Holy Mass,” Cortes said.

The decree took effect immediately, as the bishop asked the faithful for their prayerful and continued support.

Cortes previously served as member of the Episcopal Commission Liturgy of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

