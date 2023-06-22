Choco Pao supremacy? Fast food resto chain responds to ‘food that no longer exists’ post

A fast food restaurant chain specializing in Chinese cuisine chimed into the viral Twitter prompt asking users about “food that no longer exists.”

The prompt was started by Twitter user @rabbaniahmad_, who wrote the following in Malay (as translated by Google): “Try replying to this tweet with food that no longer exists.”

This was spotted by Twitter user @__Miggyyy, who added pictures of his entry, the one-line prompt, and thoughts about his entry.

“PLS [PLEASE], I MISS THEM SO MUCH,” he wrote, sharing pictures of the Nestle Premium Dairy Milk in Succulent Melon and the Nestle Pops Ice Cream.

User @__Miggyyy’s tweet eventually became the template for other Pinoys who gamely responded to his post with their respective nostalgic entries.

This included Twitter user @mhikayy_, who shared a picture of Chowking‘s Choco Pao.

“Choco Pao, I miss,” she wrote as a quote tweet to user @__Miggyyy’s post.

The handler of the Twitter account of Chowking saw her post and responded.

“Miss mo na ba, @mhikayy_? Don’t be sad [and] try mo na lang muna ang ibang Chowking products na siguradong magugustuhan mo rin!” it said on Sunday, June 18.

“Stay tuned lang din lagi sa aming page dahil malay mo, bumalik pa ang iyong Chowking favorites! [smiling emoticon] Maraming salamat sa suporta!” the fast food resto chain added.

Other Choco Pao fans responded to the account and called on the fast food chain to bring back this food item to its menu.

“Ibalik mo, mhie!” another Twitter user said in the replies thread of the exchange.

“Balik mo na beh, parang awa,” a different Pinoy commented.

“PLS [PLEASE] BRING THIS BACK,” wrote another user.

Videos of Chowking’s Choco Pao were uploaded on YouTube by some Pinoys in 2022, indicating that it was still around at that time.

The Facebook page of the fast food resto chain also shared pictures featuring the sweet treat in 2021. However, a cursory check by Interaksyon showed that there were no online mentions about the food item this year.

The Choco Pao is inspired by the siopao, a steamed white bun with various fillings. It usually consists of pork in sweet and salty sauce.

Instead of meat, the Choco Pao bun has a rich chocolate filling inside, making it ideal as a dessert item.