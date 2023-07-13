South Africa experiences snowfall after a decade

Snow blanketed South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, on Monday after a decade of not having snow.

Snow was perceived to be rare in South Africa, only falling once every five to ten years as Jennifer Fitchett, University of Witwatersrand professor, told Times South Africa.

Although other parts in the southern hemisphere of South Africa experience snow regularly, the last snowfall in Johannesburg was in 2012.

It was the first time that some people, especially children, in Johannesburg saw snow.

The weather temperature in South Africa on Monday midnight dropped to -1 degree Celsius. —Intern, Chelsea Costales, With Reuters