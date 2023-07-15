‘Wag ka mahiya’: 71-year-old elementary graduate inspires Pinoys to study

A 71-year-old woman who graduated elementary in Taguig City became an inspiration to Filipinos after a social media post featuring her graduation gained engagements online.

According to the Facebook post of the Taguig City government, senior citizen Ellen Rivera graduated elementary on July 12 at the Maharlika Integrated School, Taguig.

“Sa pagmamalasakit ng mga kumupkop kay Lola Ellen at sa kanyang pagpupursige, nakaalpas siya sa kahirapan at nakapagpatuloy sa pag-aaral makalipas ang mahabang panahon,” the post reads.

Taguig’s Facebook post also featured a quote from Rivera encouraging the elderly students to not be ashamed that they are studying.

“Sana po pag matanda.. ‘pag mag-aral ka po, ‘wag ka mahiya. Bakit ako hindi nahihiya?” she was quoted as saying.

With the post garnering more than 4,500 reactions, 1,100 shares and over 450 comments on Facebook as of writing, many Filipinos congratulated Rivera. They expressed how they were inspired by Rivera’s achievement.

“Congratulations po. Patunayan po kayo na hindi hadlang ang edad basta pursigidong mag-aral,” a Facebook user said.

po at naka graduate kahit may edad na kayo. Totoo po yong kasabihan walang tumatanda sa pag aaral,” another commented. “Congratulations

“Congrats Lola, saludo po kami sayo. Isang magandang halimbawa po kayo sa mga kabataan ngayon God bless,” a Facebook wrote.

“Wow congrats po sa’yo, ‘nay. Hindi hadlang ang edad sa pursigidong mag-aral. Soon tatahakin ko rin ‘to para maabot ko pa pangarap kong makapag-aral ulit,” another commented.

According to the post, Rivera graduated with the help of the Taguig City local government unit which provided her free education and school uniform and supplies. —Intern, Fatima Baduria