No ‘P3M’ here: School’s logo contest references PAGCOR logo project

We saw what you did there. A college-level logo competition earned unusual buzz when it referenced a recent issue involving state-run regulator PAGCOR.

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (DLS-CSB), simply known as “Benilde,” on July 12 announced that it is inviting its students, alumni, and associates to join its logo competition that will be used for the school’s 35th-anniversary activities.

The logo will be used in conjunction with the “Benilde Like No Other” tagline and the 35th-anniversary collaterals such as invitations, merchandise, office communications, social media, newsfeeds, banners, Blazers apparel, and other applications.

“Reflective of our identity as a College, Benilde Like No Other, is a celebration of Benilde’s uniqueness, our distinct mark as trailblazers, and the inclusive environment where these attributes culminate. Benilde is truly an educational institution like no other,” it said in its announcement.

The logos will be judged by the following criteria:

Creativity and Impact (50%) — Logo should have well-balanced design elements leading to a pleasing aesthetic. It should be reflective of Benilde’s innovative and inclusive characters in terms of look and feel.

Concept or Relevance (25%) — Logo should immediately convey the relevance of the celebration that it represents (the 35th anniversary of Benilde).

Originality and Innovativeness (25%) — Logo should be unique and distinct, without any resemblance to an existing design. It should be reflective of Benilde’s uniqueness and innovativeness.

“We cannot award [a P3-million] price for your design but the winner will get the prize of Php 10,000.00 and Php 1,000.00 for the runners-up,” the Benilde’s Center for Lasallian Ministry (CLM) said on a Facebook post.

“And promise, it will be transparently awarded and well-liquidated…” it added with a smiling face emoji.

Other details of the logo competition, including design specifications, can be read through this link.

The deadline for the designs is on July 28, 5 p.m.

The ‘P3M price’

Meanwhile, the “P3M price” that the post was pertaining to is a reference to the P3.035 million contract given by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) to Francisco Doplon, proprietor of Printplus Graphic Services, in relation to its new logo.

A publicly available document from PAGCOR’s website shows a “Notice of Award” granted to Doplon with the following message:

“We are pleased to inform you that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) accepted your quotation for the above-mentioned project in the total contract price of Three Million Thirty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen Pesos and 28/100 (PhP3,035,714.281), VAT Exclusive, Zero-Rated Transaction.”

The gaming regulator has been earning online buzz for its new logo which some have likened to Petron’s 25-year-old symbol.

Some also claimed other talented designers could have done better, especially with the hefty cost.

READ: Petron copycat? Here’s what people say about PAGCOR’s new logo | Division over PAGCOR logo inspires creative redesigns

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco previously said the new logo “incorporates the element of fire associated with energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation.”

“It symbolizes the flame that ignites change and drives progress. The logo likewise reflects a beacon which symbolizes guidance, leadership, and direction. It represents a guiding light that helps people find their way,” he added before.

Tengco also clarified that the P3.035 million in the letter also pertained to other deliverables and not just the logo itself.

“I don’t think the critics or the masses were aware. Hindi lamang P3 million ‘yung logo lang. There are so many other deliverables na ipagkakaloob ng designer tulad po ng mga manual,” he said on Monday, July 17.

The PAGCOR executive added that the new logo will also be used on stationery and envelopes.

“So mali ‘yung pagiisip na ‘yung P3 million ay para sa logo lang,” Tengco said.

Last week, a House resolution was filed by the Makabayan bloc which is seeking a probe about PAGCOR’s new logo.

The minority lawmakers wanted to determine whether the procurement process was above board.

They said that public criticism of the gaming regulator’s new symbol has surfaced the apparent “incongruity between the amount of the contract and the output delivered.”