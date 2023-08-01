Is the ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ era over?

Fans or Swifties have noticed that Taylor Swift’s social media pages are back to her previous album “Midnights” layout less than three weeks after her latest album’s release, leaving them guessing what the move means.

Since the singer does not highlight “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on her social media profile and cover photos, fans are saying that the album is now Taylor’s “least favorite child.”

“‘Speak Now TV’ (2.5 weeks era) surpassed evermore (2 months era) as the shortest era and it’s now Taylor’s least favorite child!” a fan tweeted.

However, some fans are quick to speculate possible meanings behind the singer’s actions.

“This could mean:

New single from ‘Midnights’ Release of ‘You’re Losing Me’ on streaming platforms

C. Release of the physical CD of ‘Midnights’ edition with ALL of its tracks,” a Facebook user commented.

“I think it’s a documentary for ‘Midnights’- for Grammy consideration! She’s tied for the most Grammy’s for Album of the Year- why not try to break that record?” another Facebook user said.

“I mean speak now already had it’s own two year era and it’s very own tour. It hasn’t even been a year since midnights, and she probably wants to give that album time too!” wrote an online user on Facebook.

“Speak Now” was first released in 2010, but after losing her ownership of the album, Swift re-released its “Taylor’s Version” on July 7, 2023.

RELATED: Swiftie fan group announces Asian-wide celebration for Taylor’s new album | How Philippine flora, fauna resemble Taylor Swift’s albums