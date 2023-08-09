This breakout singer penned a song during online classes. Here’s the result

Would you believe a breakout singer penned a song while attending online classes?

This was what promising singer-songwriter Kai Buizon shared upon the release of her folk-pop track “Kaibigan Lang,” which talks about the blurred lines between young romance and friendship.

Delivering on the promise of her debut “The Meadow” with a new single, Kai said her latest song was inspired by a conversation between two friends.

According to her, “Kaibigan Lang” depicts the innocence and uncertainty surrounding first love and its exciting yet confusing form.

“This confusion usually happens in ‘first love’ scenarios because you aren’t really sure what love is the first encounter you have with it,” the young artist shared.

“Your natural course of action is to question the way you feel when it finally does happen,” she added.

Kai said her song “explores” the narrative further since the lyrics portray a conversation between two friends wherein one is in love with the other.

“The feeling is unrequited, though. So, the friend decides to pretend that the confession wasn’t a serious one. It was all a joke. They were willing to hide how they really felt if it meant saving the friendship and keeping things the way they were,” she said.

The Sony Music artist said she penned “Kaibigan Lang” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically when she was attending online classes at high school.

She said that the feeling of missing out on a “normal” high school experience led to daydreaming sessions which would spiral into nervous thoughts.

Kai added that she would think of possible scenarios when face-to-face classes would start again. These include confessing her feelings to a boy she likes and then getting friend-zoned for whatever reason.

“The lyrics lean towards more of a coming-of-age theme than a love song. It’s more about figuring out how you feel as you process unfamiliar emotions or situations,” she said.

“Kaibigan Lang” features the young artist’s delicate vocals swirling atop guitar-pop chords and lighthearted arrangements, which channel the likes of Gracie Abrams and Laufey with youthful naive.

Sony Music said there is a tenderness in the song which is characteristically Kai, never afraid to showcase innocence and vulnerability at all costs while speaking from a place of earnestness.

The track was produced by Ean Aguila (Ang Bandang Shirley) and Karl Lucente (Mandaue Nights, Honeydrop), with creative input from Kai herself and Brian Lotho.

The folk-pop single can be streamed on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Kai will be opening for “Mr. Pure Energy” Gary Valenciano‘s “BACK AT THE MUSEUM” live concert series at the Music Museum on August 12, 19, and 26, 2023.