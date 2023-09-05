Cardinal Sin family house in Aklan will be transformed into museum

The house of the late Cardinal Jaime Sin’s family in Aklan province’s New Washington town is set to be transformed into a museum.

The project received approval through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Diocese of Kalibo and the Serviam Foundation, which acts as the property’s custodian.

The MOA was signed during a ceremony held after a Mass presided over by Bishop Ruperto Santos Antipolo on the former Manila archbishop’s 95th birth anniversary at Manila Cathedral on August 31.

The signatories representing the Serviam Foundation were Msgr. Rolando dela Cruz and Fr. Rufino Sescon Jr. The Kalibo diocese, on the other hand, was represented by Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc, and Fr. Justy More of the diocese’s Historical, Research, Cultural Council.

“We encourage them (Kalibo diocese) to make use of the house for their cultural heritage purposes,” Dela Cruz said.

More said that with the establishment of the museum, the diocese “aims to preserve the memory of Cardinal Sin, and educate future generations about his life and teachings”.

Sin’s home diocese has recently begun a three-year preparation for its 50th anniversary in 2026.

The priest added that the museum is also intended to house a collection of ecclesiastical artifacts and archival materials.”

“We aim to provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the significant historical events and tangible heritage that shaped the Diocese of Kalibo’s remarkable journey of faith,” he said.