How Apple fans can avoid scams ahead of iPhone 15 release

A cybersecurity expert shared tips on how Apple fans can prevent themselves from being scammed in anticipation of the introduction of the latest in the iPhone lineup — the iPhone 15.

Kaspersky warned the public that it had identified a range of scams exploiting the excitement around the highly-anticipated event.

According to the company, the scams encompass various fraudulent schemes, each carrying distinct risks for unsuspecting consumers, including potential data and financial losses.

Some of the scams have the following operations:

iPhone purchase ahead of launch

Scammers claim they can provide pre-release iPhones, often at a premium price.

To secure their “exclusive” purchase, victims are required to make an upfront payment or divulge their financial information.

They are also asked to provide personal identification details such as their name, address, and phone number.

Once the victim pays, the scammer wi from the scene.

iPhone raffle

Scammers claim people have a chance to win the new iPhone 15, provided they pay a nominal upfront fee.

This payment is often disguised as a “processing” or “registration” fee.

After paying, participants receive nothing in return, aside from financial loss.

Scam prevention

To avoid being victimized by such scams, Kaspersky experts recommend doing the following:

Verify the source

Apple fans must ensure that they are dealing with reputable and authorized sellers, especially for pre-release purchases.

Avoid upfront payments

Experts urged the public to practice caution with offers that demand they pay for giveaways or pre-release products.

Use official channels

Kaspersky said people should only buy from Apple’s official website and stores or their authorized retailers for genuine and legitimate purchases.

Check reviews

Usually applicable for online purchases, the cybersecurity firm recommended the public to research about the seller and review customer feedback.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

The public must also safeguard their online accounts, especially those linked to payment methods, by enabling two-factor authentication.

Use a security solution

Apart from practicing safeguards, they can also reinforce their protection against scams using an automated security solution like Kaspersky Premium.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly expected to launch iPhone 15 at its annual September keynote event at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13 (Philippine time).

Reports said the tech firm is expected to change its iPhone charging port from the Lightning charger to USB-C charging.

The entire iPhone 15 lineup is also rumored to have the “Dynamic Island” feature, an interactive home for alerts, notifications and various controls.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are likewise speculated to have new camera features.